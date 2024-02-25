Princeton University





NEW YORK The No. 23/No. The Princeton Women's Basketball Team's rally fell just short in a 67-65 loss to the Columbia Lions at Levien Gym on Saturday night. After the Lions split a 1-1 at the free throw line, the Tigers called a timeout and had another chance to tie the game, but their shot attempt was off as time expired. Chet Nweke had a team-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six rebounds and a block while Kaitlyn Chen had 14 points and eight assists. Ellie Mitchell just missed a double-double with nine points and 18 rebounds in the loss. It was Mitchell's 51st game with at least 10 boards. Leading by two, Columbia used an 11-4 lead to take a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before settling for a 19-13 lead after 10 minutes. The Tigers pulled off a 15-5 sprint to start the second stanza and went in front, 28-24, with 3:53 to go. A three-point play by Abbey Hsu to end the second quarter cut the home team's deficit to one at halftime, 30-29. After trading baskets to start the second half, Columbia scored 16 of the next 23 points to regain the lead, 47-39, with the clock showing 2:38. The Lions would eventually take a 53-45 lead into the final quarter. Columbia kept Princeton at bay and led by 11 as the fourth quarter expired, but back-to-back threes from Madison St. Rose set the score at 66-61 with 4:17 remaining. Buckets from Mitchell and Nweke closed the gap to one. Columbia's Fliss Henderson was fouled and split both free throws before Princeton's final shot attempt. The Tigers had 17 assists on 26 field goals and defeated Columbia 42-33, highlighted by 19 offensive caroms. Princeton is now 20-4 this season and 10-1 in the Ivy League. The Tigers welcome Harvard (5 p.m.) on March 1 and Dartmouth (4 p.m.) on March 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2024/2/24/no-23-25-womens-basketball-drops-close-decision-to-columbia-67-65 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos