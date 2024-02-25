Three UNC football players under 10 charged in deadly crash, search warrants show on WSOC TV





CHAPEL HILL, NC – New search warrants reveal more information about who was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old UNC student. According to our news gathering partners at ABC11 in RaleighMolly Rotunda was killed after the car she was in was involved in a violent crash in January. ABC11 found search warrants charging 10 people, including three UNC football players, in the crash that killed her. The search warrants focus on a black 2014 Mercedes driven by UNC student Flemeeja Brewer. Based on her medical records from UNC Hospitals, Brewer had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 – nearly double the legal amount to drive after consuming alcohol in North Carolina. According to arrest warrants, Brewer was behind the wheel that January night when the car rolled over after going 120 miles per hour on NC-54, where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, ABC11 says. Detectives found a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal whiskey near the crashed car, according to ABC11. Investigators also found a fake Texas driver's license in Brewer's wallet, which was attached to keys left in the ignition after the crash. WRALalso one of Channel 9's news partners in Raleigh, found court documents naming the football players and how they were involved. Zachary Rice, 20, was reportedly driving a car following Brewer's car at the time of the crash. Based on the claim that Rice was driving 50 feet behind a vehicle traveling 120 mph in a 45 mph zone, WRAL learned that racing may have been a factor in the crash. He is charged with driving after drinking while under the age of 21, consuming/possession of alcohol under the age of 21 and exceeding a posted speed limit. Another football player, Malaki Hamrick, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol. Hamrick is from Shelby, NC The third player, Travis Shaw, 19, faces these charges and more. He is also accused of purchasing three bottles of tequila at Still Life that evening. UNC Athletics' Jeremy Sharpe said the team is aware of the situation, continues to gather information and will handle matters internally, according to WRAL. Two employees of Still Life, a club in Chapel Hill, are accused of selling alcohol to minors. The employees are also UNC students, according to WRAL. ABC11 learned that investigators believe Brewer and her two passengers, Rotunda and another woman, went to Still Life around 1 a.m. that evening. They may have also visited other bars. Brewer is facing several charges. She and the other passenger were not seriously injured in the crash. Three other young adults were charged with underage drinking or assisting underage drinking, WRAL reported. (WATCH: How to Get Paid from Another Kia No-Crash Fire Scheme) How to get paid from another Kia non-crash fire scheme 2024 Cox Media Group

