Women's swimming and diving finishes sixth at the Ivy League Championships





PROVIDENCE, RI — The Columbia women's swimming and diving team finished in sixth place with 683 points at the 2024 Ivy League Championships in Rhode Island. Princeton emerged victorious with a score of 1403. Harvard took second place with 1317.5 points. Yale came third and scored 1069 points. DAY ONE The Ivy League Championships started with the 200 medley and 800 free relay. Columbia's top finish came in the 800 free relay, as did the team from Aniston Eyre , Allison Martin , Mia Avansino And Aziza Ganihanova clocked in 7:17.95 and took sixth place. In addition, the Ivy League held an exhibition on the first night of a new diving relay event, which could become a permanent part of the competition in the future. it is a team event where three divers from each school perform two dives in a relay style. Columbia finished second in the exciting new event. Complete results from the first day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE. DAY TWO Columbia's best finish of the night came on the first event of the night. In the 500-free Aziza Ganihanova became the first Lion to make the podium at the 2024 Ivy League Championships with a seventh-place finish and a time of 4:48.81. Lindsay Orringer won the B-final of the event with a time of 4:48.95. Alice Diakova led the divers with a 14th-place finish on the 1m boards with a score of 246.75. Complete results from the second day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE. DAY THREE Columbia's best finish of the competition to date came from Ashley Hu in the 100 chest. Hu became the second Lion to make the podium this weekend, finishing in fifth place with a time of 101.18. Aziza Ganihanova won the B-final of the 200 free with a time of 1:48.68. Meanwhile, the divers concluded the 3-meter dive with Macy Pine leading the way with a 10th place and a score of 256.60. Alice Diakova finished her Columbia career with an 11th-place finish, with an overall score of 247.40. “Great diving today from all the lions,” head diving coach Scott Donie said. “Macy crushed it today and it was great to see Alice make another Ivy League final in her last meet. Alice has been an absolute star for us and we will miss our captain.” Complete results from the third day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE. DAY FOUR

Aziza Ganihanova closed the book on an incredible weekend with the best finish for the Lions across the four days of competition. The senior took fourth place in the 200-back, finishing with a time of 1:55.94. This time also set a new Columbia program record during the event. Ashley Hu finished strong to win the B final of the 200 breast with a time of 2:14.66. ON DECK Next up for Columbia are the ECAC Championships March 1-3 in Maryland. For the latest news on the Columbia women's swimming and diving program, follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2024/2/24/womens-swimming-and-diving-through-two-days-at-ivy-league-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos