LBs coach Max Bullough is ready to continue building Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. Max Bullough already had most of the typical responsibilities of a linebackers coach last year while technically working as a graduate assistant for Notre Dame football.
Now that he was officially promoted to linebackers coach this month, not much has changed on a day-to-day basis.
Better office, parking lot, Bullough joked. Those are the benefits. To be honest, in the office, that's what I was looking forward to the most.
The biggest change in Bullough's job will be off-campus recruiting, which coincidentally, he was first introduced to in the final two weeks of the recent contact period that ended Feb. 3. He hired the defensive coordinator. All Golden's spot on the road while Golden was at home recovering from a medical procedure.
That was the first time I ever did it, Bullough said. You just show up to these schools. Half of it you don't know where to go. I didn't know anyone I would go to. I learned a lot in those two weeks, just in terms of how it works, who you talk to, where you go in the schools. So that was a really big learning experience for me, and I'm excited to do it again here in a few months.
That all happened before the safety coach Chris Oleary left Notre Dame for the Los Angeles Chargers, which took place backstage the weekend of February 10. OLeary's departure created an opening for Bullough to be promoted as long as head coach Marcus Vrijman wanted to expand cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens responsibilities for the entire secondary education.
Had those decisions not been made, Bullough, 32, could have pursued other opportunities to become a linebackers coach elsewhere. Most notably, Bullough played for the Houston Texans when he was the new head coach of Boston College Bill O'Brien was the head coach of that NFL franchise. But Bullough was ready to present himself to Freeman as soon as he received word of O'Leary's decision.
Bullough called it a crazy, crazy weekend.
To be honest, for my part, I was talking to CO behind the scenes to find out when it happened because I knew that once a spot opens up at Notre Dame, you never know who's going to call, Bullough said. It could be anyone. [Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike] Vrabel or someone. Who knows? Then it's someone you can't say 'no' to. Don't know.
You laugh, but who knows? I just wanted to get to Free as quickly as possible and hopefully… He was excited to go this way instead of another.”
The opportunity to coach at Notre Dame is personal for Bullough. His maternal grandfather, Jim Morseplayed football for the Irish and ended his career in 1956 as captain coach Terry Brennan. And Bullough's mother, Lee Ann, also graduated from Notre Dame.
Although Bullough followed his father's path by playing at Michigan State, Notre Dame also meant a lot to him. Morse, a longtime benefactor of Notre Dame, died in October.
For my late grandfather, who just passed away, this would have been huge, Bullough said. He wanted me, one of my brothers, the other brother, my sister, one of us to go to Notre Dame. And none of us ever did that. A few of us had a chance, but the other two didn't really, but it's big. It's really big. I think it's big for my mother who is now losing her father. It was pretty cool to come full circle in no time.
Bullough came to Notre Dame last year with the promise that his assistant position at Notre Dame would be a hands-on position. Bullough, who had just been promoted by Alabama's head coach Nick Saban to analyst after three seasons as a graduate assistant, wanted to directly influence players.
It's the reason I came to Notre Dame, because it was like that [hands-on], Bullough said. Coach Saban got a little mad that I left. He told me, 'It's not a training ground.' Because he thought it was a sideways move.
You know me here as the linebackers coach, but before last year I was just a general manager. I was good at it and all, but this is what I love. This is what I do. I'm good with computers. I'm very good at it, but you guys see me out there. That's what I do. That's who I am. That's how I influence people.
In his first season with the Irish, Bullough had to learn and coach the defense. But he led a position with three starters, graduate students Mike J.D. Bertrandshall Marist Liufau and robber Jack Kiser made that a lot easier. That trio combined for 182 tackles last season, with Bertrand (76) leading the team for the third consecutive season.
Bertrand and Liufau will be looking for NFL careers this year, but Kiser opted to return for a sixth season. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Kiser will move in in 2024 with his Rover linebacker days behind him. He will be the only scholarship linebacker on Notre Dame's roster this spring who has played more than two seasons of college football.
“More of the responsibility falls on me,” Bullough said. JD and Marist, I couldn't have said anything, and they're going to go out and play football in this system. We are now all over again. Whatever happens, you either coach it or let it happen.”
Bullough heads into the spring trying to figure out where he can best utilize the talents of his young linebackers. Some guys, like junior Jaylen Sneed and sophomores Jaiden Ausberry, will be asked to play rover in the base defense and transition to a money linebacker role in the nickel defense. Guys like Kiser and sophomores Drayk Bowenwho both stay indoors will have their roles determined by who they play next to each other.
Bullough favors the most inexperienced players, such as freshmen Kyngstonn William-Asa and sophomores Kahanu Kiawho recently returned from a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he first learned one position to feel comfortable before being asked to do more.
Bullough, who said there is never a slow moment in his mind, wants to see what his linebacker room can become. He wants to bring in talent as a recruiter and develop that talent as a coach.
And he can do that with a much shorter walk to the Guglielmino Athletic Complex.
“I'm excited about that kind of thing,” Bullough said. The guys I worked with for a year and then let go are going to do it again and see how much better we can be. That's what sets me on fire.
