LBs coach Max Bullough is ready to continue building Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. Max Bullough already had most of the typical responsibilities of a linebackers coach last year while technically working as a graduate assistant for Notre Dame football. Now that he was officially promoted to linebackers coach this month, not much has changed on a day-to-day basis. Better office, parking lot, Bullough joked. Those are the benefits. To be honest, in the office, that's what I was looking forward to the most. SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS TO STAY INFORMED ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9 aHR 0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc1NTEyNDgzMyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv xzZS ZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

related content Notre Dame football promotes Max Bullough to linebackers coach Report: NBC changes voice on Notre Dame football broadcasts The Heat Index: Notre Dame still has a shot at another offensive lineman The Notre Dame offering has 2025 ATH Dalen Penson excited to learn more ——————————————– —- ——— The biggest change in Bullough's job will be off-campus recruiting, which coincidentally, he was first introduced to in the final two weeks of the recent contact period that ended Feb. 3. He hired the defensive coordinator. All Golden's spot on the road while Golden was at home recovering from a medical procedure. That was the first time I ever did it, Bullough said. You just show up to these schools. Half of it you don't know where to go. I didn't know anyone I would go to. I learned a lot in those two weeks, just in terms of how it works, who you talk to, where you go in the schools. So that was a really big learning experience for me, and I'm excited to do it again here in a few months. That all happened before the safety coach Chris Oleary left Notre Dame for the Los Angeles Chargers, which took place backstage the weekend of February 10. OLeary's departure created an opening for Bullough to be promoted as long as head coach Marcus Vrijman wanted to expand cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens responsibilities for the entire secondary education. Had those decisions not been made, Bullough, 32, could have pursued other opportunities to become a linebackers coach elsewhere. Most notably, Bullough played for the Houston Texans when he was the new head coach of Boston College Bill O'Brien was the head coach of that NFL franchise. But Bullough was ready to present himself to Freeman as soon as he received word of O'Leary's decision. Bullough called it a crazy, crazy weekend. To be honest, for my part, I was talking to CO behind the scenes to find out when it happened because I knew that once a spot opens up at Notre Dame, you never know who's going to call, Bullough said. It could be anyone. [Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike] Vrabel or someone. Who knows? Then it's someone you can't say 'no' to. Don't know. You laugh, but who knows? I just wanted to get to Free as quickly as possible and hopefully… He was excited to go this way instead of another.” The opportunity to coach at Notre Dame is personal for Bullough. His maternal grandfather, Jim Morseplayed football for the Irish and ended his career in 1956 as captain coach Terry Brennan. And Bullough's mother, Lee Ann, also graduated from Notre Dame. Although Bullough followed his father's path by playing at Michigan State, Notre Dame also meant a lot to him. Morse, a longtime benefactor of Notre Dame, died in October. For my late grandfather, who just passed away, this would have been huge, Bullough said. He wanted me, one of my brothers, the other brother, my sister, one of us to go to Notre Dame. And none of us ever did that. A few of us had a chance, but the other two didn't really, but it's big. It's really big. I think it's big for my mother who is now losing her father. It was pretty cool to come full circle in no time. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE BULLETIN BOARD