China takes the women's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships for the sixth time in a row





Busan, The Gulf Observer: In a thrilling showdown at the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, China showed its dominance in the sport by beating Japan 3-2 to secure an unprecedented sixth consecutive women's title. The historic victory also marked the 23rd time that China has lifted the coveted Corbillon Cup. The encounter witnessed fierce competition as the teams clashed for the fifth straight head-to-head final dating back to 2014. The formidable Chinese trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi played a crucial role in securing a new victory. The battle started when Sun Yingsha took on 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto. Sun, with a previous 3-0 head-to-head record, took control early and secured an 11-5 win in the opening game. Despite Harimoto's resilience in the second game, Sun claimed a two-game lead and eventually won the third game decisively 11–4, putting China's first point on the board. Chen Meng faced a tough challenge from Hina Hayata. After a dominant 11-6 win in the first game, Chen faced a resurgence from Hayata, who secured an 11-8 victory in the second game. Hayata continued her momentum and prevailed 11-9 in the third game. Despite a hard-fought battle, Hayata emerged victorious 14-12 in the fourth game, leveling the aggregate score. Miu Hirano further increased the tension by defeating world number 2 Wang Yidi in consecutive matches, leaving Japan on the verge of claiming the title. With China's hopes hanging by a thread, Sun Yingsha rose to the occasion in a remarkable encounter against Hayata. Sun secured a convincing 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 win, reviving China's chances of defending the title. Chen Meng, determined to make up for the previous setback, showed resilience in her encounter with Miwa Harimoto. In a thrilling match that lasted over three and a half hours, Chen fought back from one game down to secure a 3–1 win, clinching the championship for China. The Busan Exhibition and Convention Center erupted in celebration as China emerged triumphant, with France and Hong Kong, China, sharing the bronze in the women's event. In the men's team semifinals, China and France scored victories to advance to the finals. China overcame a complete thriller against hosts South Korea, while France recorded a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei. Top fan Zhendong and rising star Felix Lebrun played an important role in securing their team's spot in the highly anticipated final. The stage is set for an exciting final as China looks to continue its winning streak in the men's competition on Sunday. read more

