Softball defeats CSUN in extras, falls to BYU, ends run at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic





Next game: vs. Campbell 1-3-2024 | 11:30 March. 01 (Fri) / 11:30 am vs Campbell CATHEDRAL CITY, California. Rutgers softball closed out its Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic series on Saturday by sharing a doubleheader with Cal State Northridge and BYU. The Scarlet Knights topped CSUN 8-3 in a nine-inning thriller before dropping their final game in California 9-1 to the Cougars. The Scarlet Knights end the weekend with a 4-2 record in the event, moving them to 10-6 on the season. RU had a strong weekend at the plate, scoring 52 runs on 56 hits and collecting 42 team RBIs. Morgan Smith pitched her third complete game of the season, going the full nine innings and recording five strikeouts.

pitched her third complete game of the season, going the full nine innings and recording five strikeouts. The senior also had a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 and hitting her third home run of the weekend.

Katie Wingert connected on her second home run of the weekend and eight of the season. The graduate student needs just three more shots to tie the Rutgers all-time home run record.

connected on her second home run of the weekend and eight of the season. The graduate student needs just three more shots to tie the Rutgers all-time home run record. Kayla Bock claimed her ninth RBI of the weekend with her go-ahead RBI single in extras.

claimed her ninth RBI of the weekend with her go-ahead RBI single in extras. Georgia Ingle earned her first hit of the season with an RBI single.

earned her first hit of the season with an RBI single. Payton Lincavage brought in her sixth RBI of the season. Payton Lincavage hit an RBI single to right field, giving Rutgers an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

hit an RBI single to right field, giving Rutgers an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After a quiet second and third inning, Katie Wingert doubled the Scarlet Knights' lead with a solo blast in the top of the fourth.

doubled the Scarlet Knights' lead with a solo blast in the top of the fourth. CSUN added its first pair of hits in the bottom of the fourth, getting on the board and cutting RU's lead in half. The Matadors nailed a tying RBI fielder's choice in the next frame.

Both teams appeared to close out the game in the seventh inning, but neither reached home, sending the game into extra innings.

The Scarlet Knights ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth, with one out and a Matador on third. Kyleigh sand kept RU alive, lined up in the air and doubled the runner on third.

kept RU alive, lined up in the air and doubled the runner on third. Rutgers found its spark with a top six runs in the ninth inning. Kayla Bock got things started with an RBI single to put RU ahead, 3-2. Georgia Ingle kept things going with an RBI single, doubling the lead. An RBI fielder's choice by Sand and a sacrifice fly by Lauren Punk pushed the lead to four. However, the Scarlet Knights weren't done with that yet Morgan Smith launched a two-run home run over the fence, breaking the game wide open.

got things started with an RBI single to put RU ahead, 3-2. kept things going with an RBI single, doubling the lead. An RBI fielder's choice by Sand and a sacrifice fly by pushed the lead to four. However, the Scarlet Knights weren't done with that yet launched a two-run home run over the fence, breaking the game wide open. Smith went right back to work in the circle in the bottom half of the same inning, closing the door on CSUN and giving RU an 8-3 victory. BYU took advantage of a wild pitch and hit an RBI single, creating an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Cougars extended their lead to three in the next frame with an RBI double and a three-run home run.

Rutgers managed to get on the board in the top of the third inning. Leilani Chavez took advantage of a throwing error by the Cougars, who went home from second base on a hit by a fielder's choice L.A. Matthews .

took advantage of a throwing error by the Cougars, who went home from second base on a hit by a fielder's choice . BYU added the seventh run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, sending an RBI double to the wall. The Cougars then scored an extra count on a passed ball.

The Cougars secured their run-rule victory in the bottom of the fifth, capping off the evening with an RBI single. The Scarlet Knights travel to Chapel Hill, NC for the UNC Tournament. Play begins on Friday, March 1 with a doubleheader against Campbell (11:30 a.m.) and UNC (2 p.m.). Follow Rutgers softballFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. -RU-

