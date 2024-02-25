Boston College Men's Hockey beats Vermont 4-2





The Boston College men's hockey team completed their weekend sweep of Vermont on Saturday night, defeating their Hockey East foe 4-2. The Eagles had to deal with some (hopefully minor) injuries to key players as both Eamon Powell and Gabe Perreault missed the game, but they were able to do just enough to take down the Catamounts and take all six points from their two games . during the weekend. The game started much differently than Friday night, when Vermont took the lead with a power-play goal less than a minute after the opening puck dropped. A few minutes later they had a chance to double their lead on another power play, but it was the Eagles who converted. Ryan Leonard forced a turnover in the Vermont end with a big open-ice goal, taking a pass from Cutter Gauthier before making a move to get around the UVM goalie and slide the puck into the net for a to make it a 1-1 match. Leonard scored his second goal of the night with an astonishing individual effort about six minutes later, checking a cross-ice pass with his skate at the offensive blue line before being burned by a Vermont defender to create a breakaway . His first attempt was denied with a great save, but he managed to grab and bury his own rebound to give BC the lead. The Eagles had a few opportunities to extend their lead as the period progressed, including a full minute of 5-on-3 power play, but they had to settle for a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. They had more chances to pull away from Vermont in the second, but the two teams instead skated to a scoreless middle period. The Eagles had three power play opportunities throughout the period, but they were unable to create many dangerous chances and came up empty on all three. However, Vermont was unable to generate much of its own, so BC's 2-1 lead was preserved after 40 minutes of play. Vermont tied things up less than three minutes into the third period, scoring on a delayed penalty when a bad line change by BC left them with just four skaters on the ice. The game didn't stay tied for long, as Cutter Gauthier fired a Ryan Leonard one-timer on the ensuing Vermont power play for BC's second shorthanded goal of the night. The Eagles finally appeared to have their insurance goal when Connor Joyce tapped one into an empty net a few minutes later, but it was quickly taken off the board after a Vermont challenge for goalkeeper interference was upheld after review. And while that decision helped keep Vermont in the game, the Eagles would ultimately put them away later. Will Smith stole the puck away from a Vermont defenseman in the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot into the net for an unassisted goal, giving BC a two-goal lead with 2:06 left in regulation time. Vermont would bring back their goalkeeper to try and stage a comeback, but Jacob Fowler stayed strong in his net and the Eagles won this one 4-2. This one certainly wasn't as dominant as Friday night's 7-1 loss, but the Eagles did enough to complete the weekend sweep and stay atop the Hockey East standings. With just three games left in the regular season, the big news now will be how serious Powell and Perreault's injuries are, as they are two players BC almost certainly cannot afford to lose. The Eagles hope to have them back next weekend when they take on New Hampshire in a home-and-home series Friday/Sunday.

