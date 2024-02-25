Princeton University





What seemed inevitable Wednesday night became a reality Saturday, as the Princeton women's swimming and diving team easily outpaced the field to win yet another Ivy League championship, and do so in style. Backed by individual wins on Saturday night Sabrina Johnston , Heidi Smithwick And Dakota Tucker (the first two in pool record times), Princeton capped its wire-to-wire run through the Ivy League championships by winning the team championship with 1,403 points, well ahead of second-place Harvard's 1,317.5. Yale came third with 1,069 points. The championship was Princeton's second consecutive and 25e of all time, which is by far the most in the history of the league. Tucker, who won three individual events, was simultaneously named Most Outstanding Swimmer Ellie Marquardt was named the Career High Point swimmer. Princeton started building its lead by winning both of Wednesday's relays, and the Tigers kept their lead around 100 points for the rest of the weekend. Hayley Clark was Princeton's top finisher in the grueling 1,650 freestyle, in which she placed seventh in 16:35.25 in the first event of the evening. Next up was the 200 backstroke, true Margaux McDonald , Liza Whitmire Grace Blake and Isabell Korbly went 2-5-6-8 for the Tigers. Johnston won the 100 freestyle in a pool record and NCAA B qualifying time of 48.28, and teammate Ela Nobel also improved the B standard with a 49.10, which placed her third. Tucker then won the 200 breaststroke in the next event, followed by teammate Eliza Brown on the second place. Both Princeton swimmers improved to the B standard. Smithwick followed that with a pool record of 1:54.62 in the 200 butterfly, and she and teammate Eleanor Sun who finished second, both also achieved the B standard. At this point, Princeton had all but thrown away the team title, even after Harvard won 1-2-3 in the 10-foot diving, where Maddie Seltzer placed fifth as Princeton's highest finisher. All that remained was to crown the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, which Johnston, Noble, Marquardt and Smithwick won by 2.5 seconds over Brown.

