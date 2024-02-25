Tennessee football 2025 commits Joakim Dodson to Baylor





Tennessee football prospect Joakim Dodson is leaving Collierville for Division II-AAA powerhouse Baylor, he confirmed to The Commercial Appeal on Friday evening. Dodson, a rising senior, is the No. 15 college football recruit in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite. The three-star wide receiver said his family is moving to Chattanooga; he will not be a boarding student. “It wasn't an expected decision,” Dodson said. “Me and my family decided to move for my senior year… When it came up, Baylor School was one of the options I looked at and I feel like it was the best fit for me to attend play, both from academics and from the university. they have a great (football) team.” Dodson, who recently committed to the Vols, decided to move to Chattanooga because he believes it is the best option to prepare him for SEC football and hopefully a career in the NFL. He will have some big shoes to fill replacing Amari Jefferson. “I'm ready,” Dodson said. “A big challenge. He goes to Alabama, has had two great seasons in a row and I am really ready for the challenge. I know what type of player I am, I can definitely do it and can make a big step.” , a way in which they lose nothing at all. In any case, they are taking a step forward.' Baylor won the 2022 TSSAA DII-AAA state championship and was runner-up to McCallie in 2023. This past season at Collierville, Dodson was the top target for Missouri signee Aidan Glover with 1,012 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named to the Region 8-6A first team, was a first-team Commercial Appeal All-Metro football selection and was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association 6A all-state team. As for Collierville, it loses a weapon on an offense that averaged 286 yards per game and just under 30 points last season. “This is definitely a big step,” Dodson said. “Coach (Erik) Kimrey actually came from South Carolina two years ago. He's pretty new to what it looks like to go to the NFL and play in the SEC, which I'm going to play in, so I'm definitely going to be prepared. It's a huge step in my development.” Reach Wynston Wilcoxat[email protected]and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter,@wynstonw__.

