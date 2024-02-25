A pair of extra-attacker goals help #11 men's hockey tie with St. Lawrence

Next game: Union College 1-3-2024 | 19:00 ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) March 1 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Union College History

CANTON, NY Two additional goals from the No. 11 Cornell men's hockey team during the final 1:31 of the third period avenged a 2-0 deficit to force overtime before the Big Red clinched the extra point in the standings with a shootout- victory after a 2-2 draw with St. Lawrence in front of 1,579 at Appleton Arena on Saturday night.

Junior forward Ondrej Psenicka and senior forward Gabriel Seger scored the goals in regulation for the Big Red (16-5-6, 11-5-4 ECAC Hockey), who also had a 36-save performance from junior goaltender Ian Shane.

Greg Lapointe and Drake Burgin scored power-play goals for St. Lawrence (10-17-5, 8-9-3 ECAC Hockey). Ben Kraws put 32 shots between the pipes in the draw for the Skating Saints.

Lapointe gave the Saints the lead with a power-play goal with five seconds left on the foul. Shane made an opening save on Will Arquiett, but St. Lawrence kept possession in its offensive zone, leading to a pass from Mason Waite to Lapointe at the top of the left faceoff circle that found its way into the Big Red's net.

Another power-play goal by St. Lawrence, this time 2:14 into the middle period, gave the Saints a two-goal lead. Burgin took a shot from the middle of the point that went off a Cornell defender and into the net.

Trailing by two, Cornell bombarded Kraws with 29 shot attempts in the third period, 14 of which were on target.

With less than two minutes to play and playing with an extra attacker, Psenicka deflected a shot from the point from freshman defenseman Ben Robertson to make it a one-goal game with 1:31 remaining.

In the waning seconds, Seger fired a shot from the top of the slot that avoided traffic in front of Kraws and tied the game with 6.4 seconds left.

Freshmen forward Jonathan Chestnut made a brilliant move to get past a Saints defender in extra time, but Kraws made a miraculous save to keep the match level.

St. Lawrence appeared to have scored the overtime winner with 1:08 left in overtime, but after a Cornell challenge, the call was overturned as the play was offside. Due to the offside call, the clock was reset to the offside time, adding another 34 seconds.

Shane kept Cornell in the game throughout overtime, stopping all eight shots he faced in the five-minute extra period.

After a missed attempt by St. Lawrence's Jan Lysak, the shootout began, sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft used a last-second deke to beat Kraws and give Cornell the lead. Tyler Cristall followed suit with a backhand shot, tying the shootout at 1-all. After Seger saved his chance, Lapointe scored to force a sudden death attempt. Ryan Walsh took the opportunity for the Big Red, which was converted to expand the skill challenge.

Both teams failed to convert in their attempts in the fourth and fifth rounds before Arquiett scored in round six. Robertson took another sudden death attempt and converted to force another round. Shane stopped Logan Ritchie's shot, which led to junior defenseman Hank Kempf's shootout-winning goal, giving Cornell the extra point in the ECAC Hockey standings.

GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 125th all-time meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell's record now stands at 69-47-9 against St. Lawrence with the tie. The Big Red is now undefeated in 12 of the last 14 against the Saints (11-2-1). Saturday's result was the first tie between the programs since Jan. 24, 2014 at Lynah Rink and the first in Canton since Jan. 16, 2010.

Seger's tying goal was his 34th point of the season, the most points by a Big Red player since Morgan Barron (15-1934) in 2018-19. It marks the fifth time since 1990-91 that a player has scored more than 34 points in one of his first two seasons with the program. He joined Ryan Hughes (18-3452) in 1990-91, Matt Moulson (18-1735) in 2003-04, Riley Nash (13-2134) in 2008-09 and Barron in 2018-19.

Robertson's third-period assist on Psenicka's goal was his 16th helper, tying Mark McRae (16 in 1999–2000) for the third-most assists by a Big Red freshman defenseman. The helper also increased his season total to 19 (three goals, 16 assists), tying Bruce Frauley (1-1819 in 1987-88) for the third-most points by a Big Red freshman defenseman. It's the most points by a freshman blueliner from Cornell since Mark McRae (5-1621) in 1999-00.

MOST ASSISTED BY A FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Cornell program history (since 1975-76)

19, Chris Norton (1984-1985)

18, Bruce Frauley (1987-1988)

16, Mark McRae (1999-00)

16, Ben Robertson (2023-24)

MOST POINTS BY A FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Cornell program history (since 1975-76)

23, Chris Norton (4-1923 and 1984-85)

21, Mark McRae (5-1621 in 1999-00)

19, Bruce Frauley (1-1819 and 1987-88)

18, Ben Robertson (3-1619 in 2023-2024)

NEXT ONE

Cornell returns home next weekend for the final pair of home games of the regular season, welcoming Union (14-15-3, 8-9-3 ECAC Hockey) and RPI (9-19-4, 6-11-3 ECAC Hockey ) to Lynah Rink. Puck drop for both nights' games is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, whcuradio.com).

Friday's game against Union kicks off Reunion Weekend and serves as Cornell Staff Hockey Night. Saturday night is the program's annual Senior Night, where seniors Gabriel Seger and Ryan McInchak will be honored in a postgame ceremony.