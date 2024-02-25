China wins the men's team title at the table tennis world for the eleventh time in a row





China overtook France 3-0 to claim the men's title for the 11th consecutive time at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Sunday. It was also the 23rd time in history that China had lifted the Swaythling Cup. Facing France, who reached the final for the first time since 1997, the trio of Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long helped China extend its title-winning streak in the tournament. Wang came out first and set the tone early with an impressive performance in game one for an 11-4 victory against 17-year-old pen holder Felix Lebrun. The second-ranked Chinese rower then got the ball rolling and emerged victorious 11-8, 11-3 in the next two matches to move past sixth-seeded Lebrun and put China on the scoreboard to make. Fan and Alexis Lebrun, Felix's older brother, were the next players at the table. Fan raced to an 8-4 lead in the first game, as his sporting action saw the momentum swing in his opponent's direction. Initially earning one point to go up 9-4, Fan showed the referee that it was actually an edge ball from Alexis, who went in at 8-5 instead. The French player then started to gain the upper hand and turned the tide 11-9. But Fan was unfazed by the incident and won 11-4 in the second game to restore parity. Trailing 5-10 in the third game, the world No. 1 scored three points in a row, forcing a timeout from Alexis, who steadied herself for an 11-8 win. In a match with spectacular rallies again and again, Alexis seemed to gain the momentum, but Fan, in an attempt to change the pace, came back from 5-8 with three consecutive points and even saved one set point at 9-10 before emerging victorious the bus came with 12-10. With the score tied at two games apiece, Fan regained his superior position and took an 11–7 victory in the deciding match, leaving China one point away from the title defense. France's hopes of staying in the title race rested on the shoulders of Simon Gauzy, but this was denied by Chinese veteran Ma Long, who had won all four of his meetings with Gauzy. Gauzy took the initiative with a 9-3 lead. Although Ma continued to push hard to close the gap, a forehand error saw the first game end 11-7 in favor of Gauzy. Ma regrouped from there and put his rival firmly on the back foot to complete an 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 comeback victory. South Korea and Chinese Taipei completed the podium. On Saturday, China claimed the women's team world title for the sixth consecutive time and a record-extending 23rd time after surviving an all-out thriller to beat Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/sport/2402250305/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos