IRVINE, California. The second-ranked University of Hawai'i water polo team advanced to the championship match in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Saturday with wins over No. 12 Long Beach State and No. 6 California at Corona del Mar High School in Irvine, California .

The Rainbow Wahine started day two of the tournament with a 17-8 victory over Long Beach State to advance to the semifinals. The 'Bows then defeated No. 6 California 10–6 to earn a spot in the finals.

The 'Bows will take on No. 1 UCLA on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (9:30 a.m. Hawai'i Time) at Corona del Mar High School in the first-place match to conclude the tournament. UH and UCLA met on Feb. 3 at the Triton Invitational, where the Bruins won 13-12 in overtime in La Jolla, California.

Senior Lucia Gomez de la Puente led the Rainbow Wahine with four goals against Long Beach State, marking its third game of the season with at least four goals. Junior Bernadette Doyle finished with a team-high two goals and four assists, helping the 'Bows cross the beach.

UH was back in action later in the afternoon against Caland seniors Lot Stertefeld And Alba Bonamusa Boix and sophomores Bia Mantellato Dias with three goals each the team lead was equal in scoring. Freshman Daisy Logtens got the start at goalie and recorded 15 saves. The 'Bows took the lead at 2:41 of the first quarter and never gave it back.

UH improved to 11-1 on the season and earned their eighth and ninth wins over CWPA top-25 opponents.

Game 1 – No. 2 Hawai'i 17, No. 12 Long Beach State 8

The 'Bows and the Beach traded goals to start the match until penalties started to hurt UH. Long Beach State finished the quarter with four goals, three of which came on penalties. Despite struggling on penalties, Rainbow Wahine's attack kept pace with four goals of their own, including a goal from junior Morgan Rios with four seconds left in the quarter to make it 4-4 after one.

UH continued its offensive surge, scoring four straight goals to start the second quarter, extending its scoring streak to 6-0 from the previous quarter. Gomez de la Puente earned a hat trick during the scoring run and the 'Bows took an 8-4 lead. The Beach would end the scoring streak with their only goal of the quarter at the 4:43 mark. Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn scored one goal each to end the half, extending Rainbow Wahine's lead to 10-5.

'Bows' efficient attack continued in the second half, beating the Beach 4-2 in the third led by Mantellato Dias, who scored twice. Mantellato Dias scored another goal in the fourth to earn her own hat trick. The Rainbow Wahine put the game out of reach by scoring twice more in the fourth.

UH took advantage of its 6-for-12 power play opportunities in those scenarios, holding Long Beach State to a 1-for-6 mark, which is reflected in its power play opportunities.

Game 2 – No. 2 Hawai'i 10, No. 6 California 6

The Golden Bears struck first in the semifinals, but the Rainbow Wahine answered with a 4-0 score. The 'Bows continue to spread the ball around with all four scoring from different players in the quarter. The early goals would be too much for the Golden Bears to overcome as the Rainbow Wahine would not give back the lead for the remainder of the match.

California scored two quick goals to start the second, cutting the 'Bows' lead to one. Stertefeld scored twice in the quarter to give UH a three-goal lead at halftime.

The Rainbow Wahine carried their momentum into the second half, scoring three goals in the quarter to take a 9-3 lead. Bonamusa Boix scored twice and Mantellato Dias scored a goal to end the quarter.

Mantellato Dias served another goal at 6:16 of the fourth period to seal the match, despite three consecutive goals ending the match.

Logtens had a phenomenal performance as goalkeeper for the Rainbow Wahine, recording 15 saves on 21 shot attempts. This is Logten's third game, with at least 15 saves playing a crucial role in the team's defensive success this season.

