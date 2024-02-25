Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj go for Legends Cricket Trophy | blitzing Cricket





The Legends Cricket Trophy, a cricket extravaganza that unites iconic players in an exciting new tournament, kicks off from March 8 to 19 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This cricket tournament showcases the best of the best in a dynamic 90-ball format, injecting an exciting pace into the game. With legendary players like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and more in action, the tournament promises to revive the cherished rivalry and celebrate cricketing excellence. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of the many iconic players taking part in the competition(File) The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports and will last 12 days, with 7 teams competing in 22 matches. This tournament offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to see their favorite players in action again on Star Sports. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. Shavain Sharma, Director, Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed his excitement over the association with Star Sports and said, “We are thrilled to have Star Sports on board as our broadcaster for the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and expertise in the field of sports broadcasting, we are confident they will bring the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans around the world.” Harry Griffith, Executive Director of Syndication and Acquisition Sports at Disney Star, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Legends Cricket Trophy. At Star Sports we pride ourselves on providing cricket fans with unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments. With this tournament, featuring top legends and the latest broadcast technology, we want to take the viewing experience to the next level through our distinctive stories and programming.” Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket match promises a unique and captivating experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving country. The partnership between Legends Cricket Trophy and Star Sports ensures that fans around the world can enjoy every moment of the action. For more information and updates on the Legends Cricket Trophy, visit lct20.com. And don't forget: watch all the action exclusively on Star Sports!

