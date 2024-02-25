Meet Alabama Football's new offensive staff following the latest changes

It was a tumultuous offseason for Alabama football in general, but the offensive coaching staff was especially shaken. When Kalen DeBoer took over for Nick Saban, he initially brought along offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, along with offensive line coach Scott Huff.

Then the NFL came calling. Both Grubb and Huff left for jobs with the Seattle Seahawks, leading to more commotion in Tuscaloosa. DeBoer returned to work and finished his on-field staff for the 2024 campaign, barring further defections.

Here's what you need to know about every member of the offensive coaching staff on the field.

Nick Sheridan

After joining DeBoer to serve as Alabama's tight ends coach, Sheridan was promoted. Following Grubb's departure, the Crimson Tide announced he will be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.

It is a great opportunity to join coach DeBoer at Alabama, Sheridan said in a UA release. I look forward to working with this offensive staff to develop a plan each week to put our team in a position to be successful. There is an unparalleled legacy at Alabama, and I understand the importance of upholding that standard as we develop our players.

Sheridan has experience with offensive coordinators, having taken over the OC job at Indiana from DeBoer when the latter took the head coaching spot at Fresno State. He served in the role for two seasons in Bloomington.

He then went on to coach tight ends for the Huskies under DeBoer. Sheridan's other coaching stops included Tennessee, Western Kentucky and South Florida.

Sheridan played his college football at Michigan, as a quarterback for the Wolverines from 2006-2010.

Marcus Shephard

Shephard, another coach who came over from Washington, also got a title change after Grubb left. He is now the wide receivers coach for the Tide, as well as assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

I have a passion for coaching and developing our football players both on and off the field, Shephard said in the UA release. The opportunity to help coach DeBoer continue the standard at Alabama is something I take great pride in working on. This is a special place and I am excited about the opportunities ahead.

Shephard led an exceptional receiving core for the Huskies. Rome Odunze, in particular, was one of the best in college football, rushing for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns on 92 catches last season.

He previously coached under Jeff Brohm at Purdue. Shephard also worked in Western Kentucky and Washington State.

He played wide receiver at DePauw University.

Robert Gillespie

DeBoer held on to two members of Nick Saban's coaching staff. One was Freddie Roach, who coaches the defensive line, the other is Gillespie, who is in charge of the Crimson Tides' running backs.

After meeting both guys, it was very clear to me that retaining Freddie and G as part of the staff would be important to our success, DeBoer said in a press release announcing the retentions. These guys have great relationships with our players, are excellent recruiters and have proven to be some of the best coaches in the country.

Gillespie arrived in Tuscaloosa before the 2021 season. He received a promotion from DeBoer to assistant head coach.

His previous coaching stops include North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. He played running back at Florida before a brief NFL career for Washington.

Chris Kapilovic

With Huff's departure, DeBoer was forced to fill the role of offensive line coach. He looked at Chris Kapilovic, who joined Baylor after a short stint.

The school has not yet made the hire official. However, Kapilovic updated his social media with his new position at Alabama.

Kapilovic was announced as Baylor's new offensive line coach in December. He coached the same position at Michigan State for the past four seasons.

He brings offensive coordinator experience to the role, having done that job at North Carolina before transferring to Michigan State. Previous coaching stops include Southern Miss, Missouri State and Alabama State.

Bryan Ellis

With Sheridan rising to offensive coordinator, DeBoer transitioned to taking on the tight ends coach duties. He found his man at Georgia Southern, where Ellis had worked as the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Like Kapilovic, the Crimson Tide has not yet announced the hire, but Ellis has changed his bio and social media profile to reflect his role at UA. He spent two seasons at GS before coming to Tuscaloosa, where he worked under head coach Clay Helton.

Before joining the Eagles, Ellis worked in various roles at Western Kentucky during two stints in Bowling Green, including a season as WKU's offensive coordinator. He also coached at USC during Helton's time there and coached QBs in his final season with the Trojans.

Ellis may be familiar to fans in Alabama because he played quarterback at UAB from 2007-2011. He began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Blazers.