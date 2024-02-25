Women's tennis falls to South Alabama, 5-2





Next game: at Troy 29-2-2024 | To be determined February 29 (Thu) / to be determined bee Troy History MOBILE, Ala.- The Samford women's tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to South Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped Samford to 3-5 on the young season. South Alabama improved to 5-2 with the win. Samford won the doubles point, taking the matches at No. 1 and No. 2. At No. 1 doubles, Alexis Lopez And Noelle Mauro defeated Tereza Dejnozkova and Elysia Pool 6-3. On double field number 2, Emily Surcey And Grace Keller defeated Nikola Novotna and Lara van der Merwe 6-3. In singles, Samford's Margaret Jaraczewski defeated Otoha Aoki 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 5. South Alabama won at the other five singles positions to take the 5-2 win. Samford next plays at Troy on Thursday, February 29. The game kicks off from Troy, Ala. at 1:30 p.m. South Alabama 5, Samford 2

Singles Competition 1. Tereza Dejnozkova (USA) final Alexis Lopez (SAM) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-1

2. Elysia Pool (USA) def. Emily Surcey (SAM) 6-0, 6-1

3. Nikola Novotna (USA) def. Ally Hayduk (SAM) 7-6, 6-4

4. Manal Ennaciri (USA) def. Noelle Mauro (SAM) 6-3, 7-5

5. Margaret Jaraczewski (SAM) final Otoha Aoki (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5

6. Delien Kleinhans (USA) def. Meredith Taylor (SAM) 7-6, 6-1 Doubles match 1. Alexis Lopez / Noelle Mauro (SAM) final Tereza Dejnozkova/Elysia Pool (USA) 6-3

2. Emily Surcey / Grace Keller (SAM) final Nikola Novotna/Lara van der Merwe (USA) 6-3

3. Margaret Jaraczewski / Lauren waddles (SAM) final Manal Ennaciri/Otoha Aoki (USA) 6-4 FOLLOW THE BULLDOGS: For the latest news and information about Samford women's tennis, visit the official Samford Athletics website at SamfordSports.com. Fans can also follow the Bulldogs on social media at /SamfordSports (Facebook), @SamfordWTennis (Twitter), and @Samfordwomentennis (Instagram).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://samfordsports.com/news/2024/2/24/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-falls-at-south-alabama-5-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos