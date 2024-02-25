Women's hockey advances to MIAC championship game with 2-1 overtime win over Bethel





SAINT PETER, Minn. In a thrilling overtime victory, the Gustavus women's hockey team overcame a 1-0 deficit to regain a ticket to the MIAC Championship game, which will be played next Saturday in Sint-Pieter. Bethel only scored one tying goal at the end of the first period Kylie Scott and the eventual overtime winner Hailey Holland got the job done for the Gusties, who return to the title game for the fourth consecutive season. The Gusties opened the match with all systems putting seven shots on goal in the first five minutes of play. After a power play by Gustavus, Bethel's Brynn Swenson overwhelmed the Gusties, skated past the defenders and sent a backhanded shot to the post and in the back. Katie McCoy to give the Royals a 1-0 lead with three minutes left in the first. Swenson's goal held for the next 40 minutes, thanks in large part to the efforts of Bethel goalkeeper Anna Hanson, who finished with 40 saves on the night, including 15 in the third period. Kylie Scott played hero for the Gusties, ending Hanson's shutout with three minutes left in the game. Scott recovered the puck in the neutral zone, walked the blue line and scored right in the middle of the Bethel defenders with a low shot into the left corner to send the game to OT. Gustavus dominated overtime, using the momentum from Scott's goal to fuel the attack and maintain control of the game. Despite a number of loose pucks up front, including an attempt by Brooke Macht on an empty Bethel net that Hanson just grazed to stay out of the goal, Hailey Holland called the game and scored with three minutes left in overtime. Through a chaos of players up front, Holland tapped one Avery Braunshausen back to the Bethel Target to seal the victory. The Gusties totaled 42 shots on goal to the Royals' 12. The Netherlands placed 10 of those 42 shots, followed by Molly McHugh with seven and Power with six. Gustavus dominated the faceoff circle, winning 49 of 65 ties (71 percent). McCoy finished with 11 saves between the pipes, making four in both the first and second periods, one in the third and two in overtime. The Gusties now face Saint Mary's in the MIAC Championship game on Saturday, while the Cardinals advanced on the road with a 2-1 win over Augsburg. The game will be the ninth in the playoffs between the two teams, and the first trip to the championship for SMU since 2002. Puck drop is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The MIAC Playoff Champion will receive the postseason championship plaque and the conference's automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gogusties.com/news/2024/2/24/womens-hockey-advances-to-miac-championship-game-with-2-1-overtime-win-over-bethel.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos