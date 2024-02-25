Nigeria, Egypt and others shift focus to the 13th African Games





After a less than impressive performance at the just concluded ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTTC), African table tennis heavyweights Nigeria, Egypt and other continental contenders have now shifted their focus to the upcoming African Games taking place in Ghana. For the 13th African Games, table tennis is one of the sports that will kick-start the games before the official opening on March 8. Egypt's Omar Assar and Nigeria's Quadri Aruna are expected to begin their hunt for medals in singles. A statement from ITTF on Sunday revealed that seven titles are at stake in Ghana in the table tennis event. Egypt, which claimed the most medals at the 2019 edition in Morocco, hopes to dominate again in Ghana. According to the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), the event will start with singles, followed by team and doubles events, as most of the continent's top players will be heading to the WTT Singapore Smash from March 8 to 17. It also added that this becomes necessary to enable the players to accumulate points for their eventual qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. Meanwhile, WTT has confirmed that Aruna and Egyptian quartet Assar, Ahmed Saleh, Dina Meshref and Hana Goda are among the top players to start their campaigns from the main draws on March 10. The players who will kick off their campaigns from the qualifying round include Egyptian duo Mariam Alhodaby and Yousra Helmy, Cameroon's Sarah Hanffou, Nigeria's Fatimo Bello and Algeria's Lynda Loghraibi in the women's singles. In the men's singles, Egypt's Mohamed El-Beiali, Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw, Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa and Nigerian duo Taiwo Mati and Olajide Omotayo will also begin their quest for glory from the qualifying round of the $1.5 million prize money tournament. The OCBC Arena Singapore will host Singapore Smash 2024 while the Lion City will host a star-studded ensemble of the world's best rowers at Singapore Sports Hub, promising an exciting experience for fans locally and globally For 2024, the spotlight will be on 2023 Chinese champions Zhendong Fan and Sun Yingsha, both on a mission to defend their respective men's and women's singles titles. Fan, who has an impeccable singles record at the event, is aiming for a Singapore Smash three-peat. His quest faces stiff competition from world number 2 Wang Chuqin, the reigning WTT Finals Men's champion and the legendary Ma Long, determined to secure his first Singapore Smash title after back-to-back second-place finishes. The qualifying round takes place from March 7 to 9 and leads to the main tournament on Sunday, March 10. (IN)

