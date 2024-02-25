No. 2/2 Softball divides Saturday's action





Austin, Texas Within the span of six hours on Saturday afternoon, the University of Texas softball program experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during two non-conference regular season games as the Longhorns defeated Colorado State 9-0 in five innings before falling to No. 12/13 Stanford, 4-3, in eight innings. In both games, however, it was Texas' second catcher Reese Atwood who continued to cultivate fans across the Division I softball landscape. After hitting a pair of home runs against Colorado State to cap off Friday night's action at the Lone Star State Invitational, the Rams opted to walk Atwood during her first two at-bats, including an intentional walk in the third inning on eight consecutive throws. An inning after the intentional walk, Atwood stepped back to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning Katie Stewart made a full walk to load the bases. With no place to put Atwood, Colorado State opted to pitch to the Sandia, Texas native. On the third pitch of the at bat, Atwood sent a 1-1 pitch 263 feet for her first career grand slam, which resulted in the Longhorns' lead ballooning from 5-0 to 9-0. Less than two and a half hours later, Atwood became just the third student-athlete to hit a home run off Stanford All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady when the Longhorn faced a 2-2 pitch in the bottom of the third inning to score 263. feet to tie the match at 3-3. A score that held for another four frames before the Cardinal added another in the top of the eighth inning after an international tiebreaker scenario. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE “We haven't played from behind all season, and we came back and tied it against one of the best pitchers in the country and that was impressive to do that. I'm just disappointed that we actually gave them three or four runs have given.” I wish we could have made some plays and made some big outs, and we have to work on that. Good thing this game was just for Game 12 and not a Super Regional or Women's College World Series.” GAME NOTES By not allowing a run in either of her pitching appearances on Saturday night, Texas freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan has not allowed a run in a career stretch of 14 consecutive innings, which is the longest streak by a Longhorn pitcher so far this season. MacMorgan (12.0) and Estelle Czech (11.1) Also both sets of consecutive innings pitched this season without allowing an earned run.

has not allowed a run in a career stretch of 14 consecutive innings, which is the longest streak by a Longhorn pitcher so far this season. By reaching base in both games on Saturday, both Reese Atwood (12) and Katie Stewart (10) will carry double-digit on-base streaks into Texas' next game on Sunday, Feb. 25 against Louisiana.

(12) and (10) will carry double-digit on-base streaks into Texas' next game on Sunday, Feb. 25 against Louisiana. Reese Atwood now has nine multi-RBI games in 12 Texas games this season, following a four-RBI performance against Colorado State and a two-RBI game against Stanford. Overall, Atwood has recorded at least one point in eleven of the Longhorns' twelve games of the 2024 season. The only time this season she failed to drive a run came on Friday, Feb. 23, during an 0-for-2 performance against Louisiana.

now has nine multi-RBI games in 12 Texas games this season, following a four-RBI performance against Colorado State and a two-RBI game against Stanford. In a five-inning game against Colorado State, the Texas offense was credited with eight stolen bases, one that fell short of tying the program's single-game record of 9 set on March 28, 2013 in Kansas. The eight stolen bases were the Longhorns' most in a game since they scored eight against DePaul on February 15, 2013.

NEXT ONE Texas (11-1) concludes its Lone Star State Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 25, when the Longhorns take on Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. on Longhorn Network. The two teams tangled earlier this weekend, with UT earning a 5-0 victory over the Ragin' Cajuns behind a 66-pitch, seven-inning complete game shutout by freshman right-handed pitcher Teagan Kavan .

FOLLOW US For the latest information about the team, follow @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletics news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/24/no-2-2-softball-splits-saturdays-action.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos