Italian cricket breeders put a positive spin on insect-based food | Italy

Try it, it's tasty, said Jos Francesco Cianni as he handed over a packet containing a light brown powder with a crispy texture. I'd even say it's really good.

Sitting in his office in a pristine warehouse-like building, down the hall of five rooms where millions of crickets are farmed, Cianni is in a jubilant mood.

In late January, Nutrinsect, the startup founded by Cianni and his brother in Italy's central Marche region, became the country's first company to receive a license to produce and sell insect-based food for human consumption.

The permit was just reward for the years the siblings had spent pursuing their belief that protein- and vitamin-packed crickets were not only good for human health but could also help save the planet.

The whole goal is to produce alternative proteins in a sustainable way, says Cianni, who grew up on a traditional farm in Calabria.

Nutrinsect's permit was all the more remarkable given the backdrop of frequent proclamations by Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government that Italy's cherished cuisine must be protected from the threat of insects. But after the EU approved the sale of crickets, locusts and black beetle larvae for human consumption in early 2023, little could be done to stem the wave of license applications from Italian companies eager for a piece of the edible insect market which in Europe is expected to reach 2.7 billion (2.3 billion) by 2030.

Dead crickets ready to be processed in the factory. Photo: Roberto Salomone/The Guardian

Late last year, even the Italian government seemed to recognize the potential and relent: contrary to a previously promised complete ban, it introduced regulations requiring clear labeling for insect-based foods and the products that had to be placed on designated supermarket shelves are placed.

The Nutrinsects company started importing 10,000 crickets from Germany to the factory in Montecassiano, a small town near Macerata, in 2019. Cianni is proud to say that not a single cricket has been imported since then. These are their descendants. Thousands and thousands are born every day, he said, pointing to a tray full of recently hatched eggs. The crickets are raised in plastic containers filled with egg cartons, which serve as nests where they can feed and mate. In one of the rooms, Cianni's voice is almost drowned out by the sound of chirping. These are the adult males singing, it is their call to the female to begin mating, he said.

An occasional cricket jumps out of their container and strolls down the hallway, but the majority stay put. In the common imagination, the cricket is seen as a grasshopper, Cianni said. Yes, the cricket does jump, but it is more of a burrowing animal.

A worker at the factory packages dead crickets for storage in a refrigerator before processing. Photo: Roberto Salomone/The Guardian

The insects are heat treated and frozen after a 30-day lifespan before being shipped to an outside company, where they are freeze-dried and ground into flour.

Before January, the company was only allowed to sell the flour for use in pet food.

Like all insect powders, the cricket flour produced by Nutrinsect must be combined with traditional flour for use in a range of food products including pasta, pizza, cakes and biscuits.

One of the grievances of farmers currently protesting across Europe is the rise of insect-based foods.

We are actually in solidarity with the farmers, and not against them, because without traditional flour there would be no cricket flour, Cianni said. It is an ingredient filled with all nine essential amino acids, minerals and vitamins and is integrated with other ingredients. Crickets are grown without any use of drugs and without antibiotics. It is a real superfood.

Cricket flour produced in the factory. Photo: Roberto Salomone/The Guardian

In addition, the product is beneficial for the environment. While the insect needs access to sufficient drinking water, the production of one kilo of cricket flour requires five liters of water, while the production of one kilo of meat requires 15,000 liters. In terms of space requirements, the Nutrinsects factory is 1,000 square meters. While to make 200 kg of meat you need 100,000 square meters, Cianni said.

Since the license was granted, Nutrinsects cricket flour has been purchased by food suppliers and companies across the catering chain, with some chefs testing its potential for use in stocks.

But it will take some time before the cricket flour, which is available for a price of 60 per kilo, reaches the shelves of Italian supermarkets.

It will take one to two years, Cianni said. Right now, food companies are organizing themselves and doing tests to see how to use the product. They will start with small and niche products. Ultimately, the aim is for large-scale production, which will reduce the price.

In the meantime, Nutrinsect's biggest challenge is to change the misconception about insect-based food. Cianni said he was hit with a flood of emails from people saying he was making food with nasty insects that come from far away.

In reality, the crickets are grown in an aseptic environment and the flour is 100% Italian, he said. Not only that, it's delicious.

The taste of a little bit of flour confirmed Ciannis' assessment that the taste is similar to pumpkin seeds, hazelnuts and even a bit like shrimp.

Although Cianni's father has embraced the initiative, the only person he still has to convince is his mother. I've tried a thousand times and it's still not right, he said. But that's okay, it's normal for people to feel disoriented, especially in a country like Italy that is so dedicated to food. But we hope that over time, as people become more aware, they will gradually change their minds.