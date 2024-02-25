How football works: the triggers, traps and the tempo of pressing

Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final today

This is part of the How football works series, a step-by-step look at how the game works

Even the best defense doesn't always apply pressure. Sometimes they barely do it. Like a seasoned boxer leaning against the ropes, many of the best pressing teams spend long stretches of the game in a center block, tightening the ranks in midfield as they wait for the right opening to come out swinging.

Players look for a trigger, their cue to charge forward and overwhelm the team in possession. They may plan to set a trap and lure the ball into a specific area where the defense will click on it, but the key principle in pressing tactics is an undervalued third. T: pace.

When we talk about tempo in football, we usually mean it in a musical sense. Teams can set the pace with a large circulation pass or pick up the pace with an Allegro fast break (not to be confused with an Allegri fast break, which requires us to stare sternly from the sidelines while Weston McKennie has illicit fun). That's not the kind we're talking about here.



Massimiliano Allegri delivers his own version of a fast break (Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The tempo that matters when pressing tactics is a technical term from chess, where it essentially means earning an extra move. When a player forces his opponent to make moves that are not according to his original plan, Wikipedia explains, he is said to be gaining pace because the opponent is wasting moves.

Even though football isn't turn-based like chess, this can still be a useful way to think about how pressing works. If you can close down an opponent and force a sideways or backwards pass, you gain a tempo where they now react to you instead of the other way around.

More importantly, you've limited the other team's options so that your teammates can anticipate when and where the ball will go next. Good high pressing sends players forward in waves so that a marker always arrives at the next receiver at the same time as the ball, stringing together tempos to drive the attack back and seize the initiative for the defense.

Triggers, traps and tempo are the building blocks of almost any good pressing scheme. You'll often see the defense sit back until they can trap the play against the sideline and then use the next backward pass as a trigger to launch a coordinated press.

For example, Borussia Dortmund scored an away goal against Eredivisie leader PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. Playing from a defensive 4-2-3-1 shape, Dortmund used its striker, Niclas Fullkrug, to split PSV's centre-back pair and take the game towards the touchline. That set the pace. Dortmund's right winger Donyell Malen was able to anticipate the next pass and close down full-back Sergino Dest before he had a chance to turn.

Dest had only one safe outlet, playing across the pitch to a centre-back at the other end, but the long sideways pass was an urgent trigger for Dortmund's other winger, Jadon Sancho, to sprint forward and touch the ball at the same time to come. . That took a different pace.

PSV had no choice but to play back in the penalty area. Sancho pushed through to the goalkeeper. A tricky chip gave Dortmund the few seconds they needed to close the press trap against the far touchline and win the ball for a quick goal in transition.

Few teams play this mid-block-to-high-press rope-a-dope better than Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. When they played Inter Milan in the Champions League last week, they were able to keep the game close in a cautious 5-4-1, choosing its moments to press.

In a well-executed sequence in the second half, Atleti shifted heavily to one side to block the build-up, causing several Inter players to signal a change of play to the open flank. But by the time the ball swung to the other full-back, Atleti were already waiting.

With the ball stuck against the left touchline, Samuel Lino and Rodrigo De Paul pushed the play back with synchronized pressing. Behind them, Mario Hermoso and Koke recognized their triggers to step up and deny the passing opportunities in midfield.

By the time Inters centre-back Stefan de Vrij cleared Alvaro Morata, Atleti had switched from passive zonal defense to full man-marking, forcing a desperate pass through the channel as the trap snapped shut. With Inter in disarray, the ensuing counter-attack produced one of the best chances of the match.

Moving from a mid-block to a high press can be risky. To accomplish this, the pressing side must gain pace with each step and continue to force the ball backwards. The danger is that the team in possession can regain the tempo if they can find a player with enough space and time to face the play and pick a pass between the now open lines.

Manchester City used to be the most aggressive pressing team in the Premier League, but over the last few seasons they have become increasingly cautious about getting out of their center blocks and have fallen to 10th in the league in the pressing metric known as passes per defense. action (PPDA, which counts how many passes a team allows the opponent to make before attempting to win the ball back). Against Chelsea last weekend you could see what Pep Guardiola is worried about.

When City pressed Ben Chilwell against the left sideline in the 55th minute, it looked like a good opportunity to generate high pressure, but the distances were a little too long and the players were a few steps too slow to close down.

As the ball swung past Chelsea's backline, Jeremy Doku bent his urgent run around Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi to force him back in, as Guardiola had laid out his team's plan, but the fall was too slow to close. Disasi had space to get his head up and restore the pace with a controlled pass to Cole Palmer in the half-space, giving Palmer the split second he needed to season Julian Alvarez and get between the lines to shake loose.

With the pressure broken, only a slightly mistimed cross saved City from Raheem Sterling's shot on the edge of the six-yard box.

On paper, the plan worked more or less as it should. Players knew their triggers and chose their angles to set a well-coached press trap. But as soon as they lost the initiative, City's press came to light. As any chess player can tell you, even a winning position is often just one tempo away from collapse.

(Top photo design: Eamonn Dalton)