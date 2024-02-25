Notre Dame hockey gets swept by Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor

Notre Dame's recent lucky charm while playing at Yost Ice Arena in Michigan ran out on Saturday night.

Marshall Warren, a graduate transfer defenseman from Boston College, beat Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel with a slap shot while skating across the deep slot with 2:57 left in regulation to give the No. 16 Wolverines a 2-1 victory and two games deliver. sweep of their Big Ten series Saturday night.

Prior to the series, coach Jeff Jackson's Fighting Irish (15-17-2 overall, 9-13-2 Big Ten) were 8-1-1 in their last 10 games at Yost dating back to the 2018-19 season. But the sweep (Michigan won 4-0 on Friday) allowed coach Brandon Nauratos to move Wolverines (17-12-3 overall, 10-10-2 Big Ten) past the Irish into solo fourth place with a lead of 34 -31 in points with two games in hand.

The Irish's home game was the Wolverines' first since the 1996-97 season when alumnus Gordon Red Berenson, whose signature is on the Yost ice surface, was the head coach for a 33-year tenure.

Friday night:No. 16 Michigan puts a serious dent in Ireland's playoff hopes on home ice with a 4-0 win

The Wolverines now have their sights set on moving ahead of third-place Minnesota, which has 37 points, when the two teams meet next weekend in Minneapolis. If Michigan finishes third, Notre Dame will play at Minnesota from March 8-10. However, if the Gophers gain the upper hand, it's back to Yost for the Irish.

Saturday night, Michigan's Jake Barczewski, who had 22 saves in Friday's win, and Bischel held their own in a duel of graduate goaltenders. Both finished with 28 saves for the game, with Bischel stopping 14 of the 15 shots launched in the final period by Michigan, which entered the final period with a 13-0 lead.

Indeed, Tyler Carpenter's slapshot that Barczewski, a transfer from Canisius, stopped at 13:58 of the third period was Notre Dame's first shot on goal in 15 minutes going back to the second period. The Irish finished with 10 shots in the final period, all in the final 6:02.

The lone goal of the game for Notre Dame was scored at 3:05 of the first period on the power play when freshman center Danny Nelson beat Barczewski from the left faceoff point after being set up by Cole Knuble and Ryan Siedem. It came when Michigan skated a man short after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 1:34 when Irish defenseman Jack Boltman, checked into the Wolverine bench, was kept from returning to action.

Nelson was later helped off the ice at the 8:32 mark of the third period after colliding with Michigan's Mark Estapa, who was later given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for sending ice curls at Bischel at the 11:12 mark after the Irish goalie made a save just before the match. media timeout. There was no word on the extent of Nelson's injury.

Related:Notre Dame goalie Bischel named Big Ten first star of the week

Like the Irish in the third period, Michigan started their Senior Night slowly, only getting off the first shot at Bischel when Rutger McGroarty's attempt was deflected at 8:56 of the first period. Twenty seconds later, it appeared the Wolverines had made it 1-1 on a goal from defenseman Seamus Casey. But Jackson contested possession, believing Michigan had entered the Irish offside zone, and a review found that Michigan's TJ Hughes had indeed done so, nullifying the goal.

But Michigan's tenacity continued and speedy Gavin Brindley leveled the match with his 20egoal of the season, beating Bischel high over his gloved (left) hand at 10:40. Warren and Ethan Edwards had assists.

The Irish later killed a tripping penalty on Grand Silianoff, and the teams would skate four aside for two minutes starting at the 3:06 mark without scoring further.

Late in the period, McGroarty hit Carter Slaggert from behind on the Irish bench, and after a review, the Michigan player boarded at 6:35 p.m. Barczewski made four saves to end the period, allowing the Irish to outscore the Wolverines 8-7 in the period. The Notre Dames defense, meanwhile, blocked 11 other Michigan shots from getting to Bischel.

Barczewski had the first four saves of the second period and finished with 11 as neither team scored in the middle session. Bischel turned away eight shots in the period and again got help from his teammates, who had 11 more blocked shots on their way to 27 for the night.

MICHIGAN 2, NOTRE DAME 1

At Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Notre Dame | 1 | 0 | 01

Michigan | 1 | 0 | 12

First period scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Danny Nelson 9 (Cole Knuble, Ryan Siedem) PP 3:05; 2. Michigan, Gavin Brindley 20 (Marshall Warren, Ethan Edwards) EV 10:40. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4, Michigan 3-6.

Second period scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4), Michigan 0-0 (3-6).

Third period scores: 3. Michigan, Marshall Warren 2 (Gavin Brindley, Rutger McGroarty) EV 17:03. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4 (4-8), Michigan 2-4 (5-10).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 29 (8-11-10), Michigan 30 (7-8-15). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 28 (6-8-14); Michigan, Jake Barczewski 28 (7-11-10).

Power play opportunities: Notre Dame 1 of 3, Michigan 0 of 2. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 34 (13-13-8), Michigan 22 (7-8-7). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 27 (11-11-5), Michigan 18 (5-7-6).

Referees: Barry Pochmara and Tony Czech. Line Judges: Pat Richardson and Samuel Shikowsky. A: 5,800 (5,800).

Standings of the Big Ten:1. Michigan State 15-5-2, 49 points (21-8-3 overall);2. Wisconsin 15-6-1, 47 points (24-8-2 overall);3. Minnesota 12-6-4, 37 points (19-8-5 overall);4. Michigan 10-10-2, 34 points (17-12-3 overall);5. Notre Dame 9-13-2, 31 points (15-17-2 overall);6. Penn State 5-14-3, 21 points (13-16-3 overall);7. Ohio State 4-16-2, 15 points (12-16-4 overall).

Saturday matches:Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1; Michigan State 5, Ohio State 2; Wisconsin 3, Penn State 2 (OT).

Friday results:Michigan 4, Notre Dame 0;Ohio State 6, Michigan State 2;Wisconsin 6, Penn State 0.

Series March 1-2:Michigan at Minnesota;Penn State at Ohio State;State of Michigan in Wisconsin;Notre Dame-inactive.