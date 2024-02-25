Mountain Hawks battle Virginia and Delaware on day two of Rawlings Classic





Next game: vs. Iowa State 25-2-2024 | 12:30 pm February 25 (Sun) / 12:30 PM vs The state of Iowa History CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Lehigh softball team continued the action at the Rawlings Classic Saturday at Palmer Park in Virginia. In both games, the Mountain Hawks had four hits, with opponents coming away with big innings late as Lehigh fell 7-1 to host Virginia and then 9-2 to Delaware. The Mountain Hawks led Delaware 2-0 before the Blue Hens scored nine unanswered points. Lehigh fell behind Virginia 3-0, but threatened, scoring one point before a four-point frame gave the Cavaliers some cushion. Virginia (8-4) scored three unearned runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. A throwing error on what could have been the third out allowed two runs to score, while a third went over the plate on a fielder's choice. Lehigh loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, with senior Amanda Greney driving in the first year Peyton Sward with a single one in the middle. A potential second point was put away at home as the Mountain Hawks settled for one point in the frame. The Cavaliers broke the game open with four two-run runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jade Hylton capped a 3-for-3 day with a two-run single to highlight the big inning. Graduated student Josie Charles had two hits for the Mountain Hawks when he was a junior Julia Mrochko I added one too. Senior Catherine Young started in the circle and allowed seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits in 4.2 innings before giving way to freshmen Maddy Clark . First year Gracie Smith drew a leadoff walk in Lehigh's second game of the day against Delaware. She then stole second base and scored on a single by senior Brooke Cannon to give Lehigh a 1-0 lead over the Blue Hens. Smith then drove in a run in the second, singled off Mrochko, as the Mountain Hawks took a 2-0 lead. Delaware (8-4) pitcher Ryleigh Thomas helped himself with a two-out game-tying two run double in the bottom of the second inning. The Blue Hens then took a 3-2 lead on Gianna Costaro's RBI single in the third. The Blue Hens scored five more runs in the fourth, capped by Julia Boyet's two-run double, and added another run in the bottom of the sixth. Junior Maria Stedelijk started for Lehigh and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits in three-plus innings before giving way to sophomore Chloe Hess . In addition to Smith and Cannon, Greaney and graduate student Emily Cimino had hits for the Mountain Hawks against Delaware. The Mountain Hawks (2-9) close the Rawlings Classic on Sunday against Iowa State. The playing time has been moved to 12:30 p.m. because one match per day on both Friday and Saturday is postponed due to bad weather. Like Lehigh SoftballFacebookand follow furtherX/TwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.

