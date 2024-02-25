The money-making Indian Premier League is all set to halt the cricket calendar once again

Money-grubbing Indian Premier League set to shut down cricket calendar again (Photo by Pankaj … [+] Nangia/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the calendar turns to March, cricket in Australia begins to fade, being overtaken by the country's most popular sports: Australian rules football and rugby league.

While the business end of the domestic season is yet to be completed, with Australia in nearby New Zealand for a Test and T20 tour, cricket is largely invisible. It's a far cry from the peak of the cricket season in December and January, when excitement builds, leading to giddy fans vowing to finally watch the Indian Premier League.

Of course, by the time cricket's most lucrative and best competition comes around, the enthusiasm has waned and only absolute diehard cricket fans will tune in for the IPL, which is admittedly played late at night in Australia. The IPL has been relegated to a single highlight on Australian news channels of Australian players doing something extraordinary.

For all its undeniable weight, as it swallows up the sport's best players and causes an annual two-month lull in the cricket calendar, the IPL does not have a wide reach outside South Asia. While major franchise leagues such as the NBA tend to dominate their sport worldwide, cricket has traditionally been most popular at the international level.

That is threatened by the rise of T20 franchise leagues around the world, but for now the IPL remains largely an obsession confined to India. And that's good enough now that the IPL has a broadcast deal worth $6 billion and can lure top cricketers around the world via big pay cheques.

Quick Mitchell Starc fetched a record amount of almost $3 million at the December auction, an amount that is more than what he receives in his one-year contract for Australia. Australia's inspirational Test and World Cup captain Pat Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for $2.48 million.

Mitchell Starc got a record deal in the IPL (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) Getty Images

While the contracts are eye-catching, they are still not enough for players in major nations Australia and England to change their allegiance to international cricket.

But smaller cricketing nations have been unable to fend off the advances of these wealthy private leagues, especially the IPL, which has weakened national teams and created a thinner pool of talent in international cricket. There have long been fears that the IPL, which has received investment from Saudi Arabia, will stretch to a length familiar to American leagues taking up more than six months of the calendar.

For now, the IPL will remain at two months with a significant part of the cricket calendar blocked in April-May. It's a kind of truce between major countries like England and Australia, who don't play at this time of year.

For other countries, such as Pakistan, whose players have been controversially excluded from the IPL due to tensions between neighboring nuclear-armed enemies, they have to scrape together matches against similar teams that are largely unaffected by the IPL.

Pakistanis will not play in the IPL (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) Getty Images

But international cricket is largely giving way to the trappings of the glitzy IPL as the schedule of the first 21 matches played over 17 days has just been unveiled. General government elections mean the full schedule of the tournament cannot be released. Previous IPL tournaments have managed to work around election dates, but concerns about security and police protection are always present.

“As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with the government and security agencies and follow all necessary protocols and advisories regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India,” the BCCI said.

“The BCCI will work with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the election dates.”