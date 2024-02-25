Sports
Otto Graham and the Football Championship comic book
Good Sunday morning, Uni Watchers. I hope everyone had a nice Saturday.
Today I am once again joined by the greats Timothy Brown, from 'Football Archaeology', previously featured on Uni Watch, with articles celebrating letter jerseys and jackets, how the zebras in football got their stripes, the art of football officials' signals, and football and vacuum tubes. Tim has also contributed a few additional pieces for Uni Watch.
I mentioned earlier that I am a subscriber Tim's Substack, and many of the articles he has written are right up Uni Watch's alley. If you don't subscribe to his daily posts, I highly recommend his work. He's definitely one of the best followers if your interests lie in the (mostly) early years of football, which often focuses on equipment and uniforms.
Here's Tim with today's article – which is definitely in the UW wheelhouse. To enjoy!
by Timothy Brown
I'm constantly fascinated by football-related advertising prizes that were once given away in stores. In addition to the standard one-sheet pocket schedules, retailers gave away booklets with compiled schedules of hundreds of college and pro teams, recaps of the previous season, outlooks for the coming year and other tidbits.
A similar set of premiums were How To booklets that taught the 'basics' of the game. The How To giveaways often included price tags on the cover to let customers know the true value of the pamphlet distributed by car dealers, gas station owners or other retailers.
How To football booklets probably reached their peak in 1954 when Pennsylvania published Athletic ProductsFootball Championship, starring Otto Graham. Pennsylvania Athletic Products is known today for its Penn brand tennis balls, but the company once made a line of sports balls, including soccer balls. Most How To books read like textbooks, but…Football Championshipis a comic book. Its publication in 1954 came at the end of the Golden Age of Comic Books, which ended when Congressional hearings examining the causes of juvenile delinquency blamed comic book publishers for contributing to the problem. It was also a big year for Otto Graham since he retired after the 1954 season, although he returned a year later to play a final season in 1956.
Football Championshiphas 36 pages, 8 of which are cover and advertising pages, leaving 22 for storytelling. The comic tells the story of Jimmy Farrell, an elementary school boy who cheers for Fairview High in Ohio and eagerly awaits his chance to play for the varsity. Unfortunately, Jimmy is not a good football player early on and fails to make the school team on his first try. You can guess how the story ends, but let's look at parts of this wonderful little publication.
The cover features a team that looks like the Cleveland Browns. The man directly behind center wears number 60, which Graham wore as a quarterback until the NFL required players to wear position-specific numbers in 1952, at which point he switched to 14. Graham was a quarterback in the T-formation for the Browns, which placed it below center when taking the photo, although the image shows it in the single wing.
The story begins with Jimmy in the stands with his parents, cheering on Fairview as they score a touchdown to win a game as the gun sounds. While driving home with his mother and father, Jimmy tells them that he will try out for the team once he is in high school. Unfortunately, Jimmy fails to make the high school team, but he asks his father to buy him a football so he can practice. His father buys the best ball, a Pennbilt, which retains its shape and lasts longer.
Jimmy practices alone with the Penn ball at the local park, but continues to struggle. His final kick bounces near a car whose driver, a stranger, gets out of the car to give Jimmy some tips, but Jimmy is still struggling.
Jimmy wants to give up, but the stranger tells Jimmy that he visits his parents every weekend, so he will be at the same place the following Saturday at 10:00 AM to give Jimmy some tips.
Jimmy tells his parents about the stranger, who Jimmy's father believes is Otto Graham. The following Saturday, Graham teaches Jimmy the basics for backfield men, such as a three-point stance. He then demonstrates three different running starts.
The story continues with Graham telling Jimmy that only practice is useful, but playing the game is the best way to get better. That leads Jimmy and his friends to build a series of goalposts and practice regularly in the park.
On successive pages, Graham demonstrates proper techniques for stiff-arming, passing forward, passing through pass routes, and catching a pass. The boys are starting to improve and Graham provides additional guidance on punting, snapping and place-kicking.
Graham covers another ten pages of different football techniques before giving his nine rules How to be a champion. As Graham leaves town, he tells Jimmy that he has developed himself into a fine player, and sure enough, when Jimmy next tries out for the team, he impresses the coach so much that Jimmy becomes the team's quarterback named.
Graham comes to the Farrell house for dinner the night before the opening game to check in on Jimmy. The next day, Jimmy plays well, and with the score tied as time runs out, Jimmy throws a long touchdown for the win. Of course, Jimmy thanks his father for buying him a high-quality Penn football with which he could practice and improve.
Jimmy's experience is the classic Horatio Alger story or rags to riches story. Jimmy is not financially impoverished, but he has little natural athletic talent. However, his father, who seems to lack the knowledge or inclination to teach Jimmy the secrets of football, presents him with a nice Pennsylvania brand ball. Jimmy uses the ball while practicing hard and with little success, until a friendly mentor appears on the scene. The mentor reveals the secrets of success to Jimmy and his friends, and the combination allows Jimmy to transform himself into a team player, star and leader of young men. After Jimmy's metamorphosis, the kind mentor rides off into the sunset, knowing that a new generation of top artists is ready to fill the void he leaves behind.
Uniform concepts and adjustments
Time for more Uni Tweaks from the UW readership.
I hope you enjoy this feature and will continue to submit your concepts and modifications to me. If you do, please email me (Phil (dot) Hecken (at) gmail (dot) com).
Hello Fil!
As a lifelong Broncos fan, I am both excited and curious for the Broncos to unveil their first new uniform set in almost 30 years. The design and details circulating are not ideal, so I decided to try to 'fix' the main image that was circulating. The numbers will be the same font used in the Broncos' three Super Bowl championship runs, the helmet will remain navy blue and the wordmark/NOB will be navy blue.
While I would have preferred the Broncos to go in a different direction design-wise than the mountain theme (or even keep their current look), I didn't want to change the design too much or it would just be a different entity. uniform instead of a “fix”. I hope people agree that this would make a better Broncos uniform!
Trey Gorman
Original
“Fixed” version
Guess the game from the scoreboard
Guess the game…
…From the scoreboard
Today's scoreboard comes out “KGB”.
The premise of the game (GTGFTS) is simple: I set up a scoreboard and you simply identify the game depicted. In the past I don't know if I have done that ever you'll be completely stumped (some are easier than others).
Here is the scoreboard. Try to identify the game (date and location, as well as the final score) in the comments below. If anything notable happened during the game, add it (and if you were AT the game, bonus points for you!):
Keep sending these in! You are welcome to send me scoreboard photos (with replies please), and I will continue to look at them.
Guess the game from the uniform
Based on the suggestion of an experienced reader/contributor Jimmy Corcoranwe introduced a new “game” on Uni Watch that is similar to the popular “Guess the Game from the Scoreboard” (GTGFTS), except asking readers to identify the game based on the uniforms worn by the teams were worn.
Like GTGFTS, readers are asked to guess the date, location and final score of the game from the clues in the photo. Sometimes the game should somewhat easy to determine, while in other cases it can be quite difficult. There will usual be a visual cue (something strange or unique to one or both uniforms) that allows positive identification of only one game. Other times there may be something significant about the game in question, such as the last time a certain uniform was ever worn (one of Jimmy's original suggestions). It's up to YOU to find out the game and date.
Today's GTGFTU comes from Jackson Straater.
Good luck and post your guess/answer in the comments below.
And finally…
…that will do it for the early post. Big double plus, as always, to Tim Brown for sharing fun content with us!
I'll have at least one more post this morning, plus a pretty big ticker, so check back often!
Have a great week everyone and I'll see you here again next weekend.
Peace,
PH
