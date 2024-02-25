Sports
Spuds boys hockey season comes to an end with loss in Section 8-2A semifinals to Elk River – InForum
MOORHEAD The Moorhead Spuds' boys hockey season and a 23-year streak of sectional championships came to an end Saturday night when the Elk River Elks defeated the Spuds 4-2 in the Section 8-2A semifinals.
I thought Elk River did a good job winning puck battles in the first two periods, especially in the really tough parts of the rink, Spuds coach Jon Ammerman said. We just couldn't generate much and when we did, it wasn't sustained.
The Spuds got two on the board in the first period, with Tyden Bergeson scoring unassisted and Mason Kraft scoring on a power play with Zac Zimmerman assisting.
Moorhead's goals kept things level with the Elks, who got goals from Gavin Sperling and Kole Mears.
Elk River added two more goals to take the lead in the second period as Cooper Anderson got the go-ahead while Danny Babcock made it 4-2.
Despite being down, the Spuds came out of the locker room with energy for the third time, leading to sixteen shots on goal and several shots that almost went in.
The third period we were very good and had a good push, but it just wasn't enough, Ammerman said. Their goalkeeper made a few saves and there were a few bounces that didn't go our way. And that's how it goes sometimes in hockey.
Elk River goalkeeper Gavin Greniuk withstood pressure from the Spuds and a sledgehammer shot from Moorhead's Brandon Mickelson, who slid into the goalkeeper on his knees to save 35 of Moorhead's 37 shots on goal.
Moorhead's Kai Weigel had 28 saves on Elk River's 32 shots.
I thought our kids were pretty resilient to compete like that in the third, but it was too little too late, Ammerman said. I think they played desperately and we saw that a lot throughout the year. Unfortunately, we didn't see it for three periods tonight.
This team, with the puck on the stick, can do very special things. The way we played tonight just wasn't enough for three periods.
There were only two penalties called in the game, both against Elk River, as goalkeeper Greniuk and Easton Johnson were each called for tripping. Elk Rivers Dylan Peterson served the two-minute penalty for his goalkeeper.
As the Spuds season comes to a close, they say goodbye to their three seniors, Parker Gast, Bert Foster and Kai Weigel.
Ammerman said they will all have a lasting impact on their young Spuds teammates in the future, calling them all great kids.
Parker Gast has battled through adversity with injuries and is just a great kid on and off the ice, he said. Bert Foster is simply an excellent person. He earned everything he got this year and he is a great teammate. I'm proud of how he behaved.
And Kai Weigel has an incredible resume when it comes to what he accomplished in high school playing in a number of state tournaments.
The season had many fun moments and flashes of what the future could hold for the Spuds, Ammerman added.
Our team was generally young, but had fun and was extremely dynamic at times, he said. Hopefully, with a year under their belts, they'll have a little fire in their bellies.
Moorhead's streak of sectional championships comes to an end at age 23, with the last sectional final without the Spuds being played in 2000 between Roseau and Bemidji.
In Moorhead, we've been fortunate (in the past) to play in the section finals many times, Ammerman said. Hopefully we can start a new series again next year.
|
