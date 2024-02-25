China wins the women's title in the table tennis world for the sixth time in a row





BUSAN, South Korea China edged past Japan 3-2 to claim its sixth consecutive women's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Saturday. It was also the 23rd time that China had lifted the coveted Corbillon Cup in history. In the fifth straight head-to-head final between two teams in the tournament dating back to 2014, the trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi helped China emerge victorious once again. Sun first met 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto in the opener. With a win-loss record of 3-0 in their previous head-to-head matches, the top-ranked Sun won 11-5 in the first game. The second game was more intense, as Harimoto shook off an early deficit to level at 8-all, but Sun then took three straight points to move up by a two-game margin. With all cylinders firing, the world number 1 built a 4-1 lead in the third game, forcing Harimoto into a timeout. However, Sun won 11-4 and put a point on the board for China. Chen Meng achieved victories in all seven of her meetings with Japan's Hina Hayata. The Olympic champion dominated the game with her quick shots and won 11-6 in the first game. Aiming to rewrite her record, Hayata held on for four game points at 10-6 and braced for an 11-8 win to level their match. Hayata changed the momentum from there to go ahead 10-5, and withstood Chen's rally to prevail 11-9 in the third game after calling a timeout. The fourth game went in Chen's favor, but a stubborn Hayata leveled the score before taking the initiative. Despite Chen saving five set points, Hayata pulled through at 14-12 to level at one game apiece. Miu Hirano defeated World No. 2 Wang Yidi in back-to-back matches 11-8, 13-11, 12-10 to move Japan one win away from the title. With China back against the wall, Sun got the ball rolling in an encounter against Hayata, triumphing 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 to keep China's title defense hopes alive. Chen then came back from one game behind to win 3-1 in her first meeting with 16th-ranked Harimoto, ending their three-and-a-half-hour clash. After Harimoto took the initiative at 11-4, Chen responded with an 11-7 victory in the second game. Both players went toe-to-toe for a tie at 8 all, before Chen was able to calm her nerves for three points. The Busan Exhibition and Convention Center erupted in cheers as Chen won her final point to take the fourth game 11-7. France, Hong Kong and China shared the bronze in the women's event. Earlier on Saturday, China and France won the men's team semi-finals and will compete for the title on Sunday. World number 6 Felix Lebrun played for France and scored two points as his side reached the final for the first time since 1997. Tags: China, table tennis worlds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501445933/china-wins-6th-straight-womens-title-at-table-tennis-worlds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos