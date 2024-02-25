Badgers capture second straight Big Ten championship

GENEVA, Ohio Thanks to a trio of individual Big Ten titles, the Wisconsin men's track and field team won its second straight Big Ten indoor title Saturday afternoon at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The Badgers earned 122 points and defeated second-place Nebraska with 118 to claim the program's 26th indoor title.

Adam Spencer won his second straight Big Ten title in the mile, Jackson Sharp won the 3000 meters, and Gio Wearing became the first Badger in more than 20 years to claim an indoor conference title in the 60 hurdles.

Jackson Sharp And Bob loves went 1-2 in the 3000 meters, less than 24 hours after the duo went 1-2 in the 5000 meters on Friday. Sharp crossed the line in 7:46.42 seconds, while Liking finished second in 7:51.96. It marks the second straight season that Sharp has run the 3,000 and 5,000 meters in the indoor conference meet.

The duo of Ben Nibbelink And Rowen Ellenberg also picked up valuable points for UW in the 3000 meters. Nibbelink finished sixth in 8:01.45, while Ellenberg finished seventh in 8:01.50.

The second day of the meet started off strong as Spencer won the mile title, crossing the line in 4:05.90. It is Spencer's fourth career title, including Friday's distance medley relay victory.

Wearing became the first Badger in more than two decades to win the Big Ten title in the 60-meter hurdles. He crossed the line in 7.69 seconds, .01 shy of his personal best set on Day 1 of the event. Wearing's time allows him to compete in the NCAA championships.

UW took second place in the 400 and 800 meters Jalen Williams came second in the 400 meters with a school record time of 46.33. Abdullahi Hassan came second in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 48.46 seconds while he was a freshman Andrew Casey placed fourth at 1:48.50 in his first Big Ten meet.

Cade Amborn finished third in the heptathlon with 5,707 points. His victory in the high jump, as well as top-three finishes in the 60-meter hurdles and shot put, propelled him to the bronze medal.

Jason Swarens fought in the shot put, with his best result in the fourth round. Swarens finished third with a distance of 64 feet, 6 inches (19.37 m). Andreas Steen picked up crucial points for the Badgers as he finished sixth with a score of 62-3 (18.98m).

The Badgers picked up a point in the 4×400 relay when Williams' quartet, Casey, Elliot Harris and Hassan finished in 3:10.94.

Straight from the track

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne

“This was a total team effort. We did it across the board. We knew we had to get big points, and I'm so proud of these guys. We are now Big Ten Champions for the second year in a row.”

Associate head coach Kareem Jackson

“This group has worked so hard this year to put everything together for a meeting of this size at this time of year; that's what it's all about. That Jalen and Gio would do what they did, and the rest of the group , I couldn't be more excited.”

Notes of the song

– Spencer became the fifth Badger to repeat as mile champion, joining Charles Fenske (1936-38), Don Gehrmann (1949-50), Steve Lacy (1976-78) and Oliver Hoare (2018-19)

– Wearing became the first Badger since TJ Nelson in 2001 to win a conference title in the 60 hurdles.

-Williams broke the school record in the 400 meters, breaking a 41-year-old school record of 46.45 set by LeRoy Dixson.

– The Badgers claimed their 26th Big Ten indoor title, tying Michigan for the most in conference history.

Next one: The NCAA will announce the field for the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Tuesday. This year's championships will take place on March 8 and 9 in Boston.

Big Ten Indoor Championships

Saturday February 24, 2024

The Spits

Geneva, Ohio

Saturday results

Team scores

1. Wisconsin – 122 points

2. Nebraska – 118 points

3. Penn State – 88 points

4. Ohio State – 80.33 points

5. Indiana – 61.33 points

6. Iowa – 58 points

7. Illinois – 54.5 points

8. Michigan – 49 points

9. Rutgers – 28.5 points

10. Purdue – 21.33 points

11. Michigan State – 21

Final 400 meters

2. Jalen Williams – 46.33 PR, SR

Mile final

1. Adam Spencer – 4:05.90

10. Joe dosReis – 4:11.71

Final 800 meters

2. Abdullahi Hassan – 1:48.46

4. Andrew Casey – 1:48.50 PR

3000 meters

1. Jackson Sharp – 7:46.42

2. Bob loves – 7:51.96

6. Benjamin Nibbelink – 8:01.50

7. Rowen Ellenberg – 8:05.50

15. Micah Wilson – 8:12.52

Final 60 meter hurdles

1. Giovanni Wear -7.69

4×400

8. J. Williams, A. Casey, E. Harris, A. Hassan – 3:10.94

Triple jump

10. Justin Kiefel – 48-10 (14.88m) PR

Shot put

3. Jason Swarens – 64-6 (19.37m)

6. Andreas Steen – 62-3 (18.98m)

Heptathlon

3. Cade Amborn – 5,703

7. Quinn Lansill – 5,235

1000 meters

4. Quinn Lansill – 2:39.44

13. Cade Amborn – 2:53.23

60 meter hurdles

3. Cade Amborn – 8.20

9. Quinn Lansill – 8.40 am

Pole vaulting

3. Cade Amborn – 15-1 (4.60m)