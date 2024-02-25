Sports
Badgers capture second straight Big Ten championship
GENEVA, Ohio Thanks to a trio of individual Big Ten titles, the Wisconsin men's track and field team won its second straight Big Ten indoor title Saturday afternoon at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
The Badgers earned 122 points and defeated second-place Nebraska with 118 to claim the program's 26th indoor title.
Adam Spencer won his second straight Big Ten title in the mile, Jackson Sharp won the 3000 meters, and Gio Wearing became the first Badger in more than 20 years to claim an indoor conference title in the 60 hurdles.
Jackson Sharp And Bob loves went 1-2 in the 3000 meters, less than 24 hours after the duo went 1-2 in the 5000 meters on Friday. Sharp crossed the line in 7:46.42 seconds, while Liking finished second in 7:51.96. It marks the second straight season that Sharp has run the 3,000 and 5,000 meters in the indoor conference meet.
The duo of Ben Nibbelink And Rowen Ellenberg also picked up valuable points for UW in the 3000 meters. Nibbelink finished sixth in 8:01.45, while Ellenberg finished seventh in 8:01.50.
The second day of the meet started off strong as Spencer won the mile title, crossing the line in 4:05.90. It is Spencer's fourth career title, including Friday's distance medley relay victory.
Wearing became the first Badger in more than two decades to win the Big Ten title in the 60-meter hurdles. He crossed the line in 7.69 seconds, .01 shy of his personal best set on Day 1 of the event. Wearing's time allows him to compete in the NCAA championships.
UW took second place in the 400 and 800 meters Jalen Williams came second in the 400 meters with a school record time of 46.33.Abdullahi Hassan came second in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 48.46 seconds while he was a freshman Andrew Casey placed fourth at 1:48.50 in his first Big Ten meet.
Cade Amborn finished third in the heptathlon with 5,707 points. His victory in the high jump, as well as top-three finishes in the 60-meter hurdles and shot put, propelled him to the bronze medal.
Jason Swarens fought in the shot put, with his best result in the fourth round. Swarens finished third with a distance of 64 feet, 6 inches (19.37 m). Andreas Steen picked up crucial points for the Badgers as he finished sixth with a score of 62-3 (18.98m).
The Badgers picked up a point in the 4×400 relay when Williams' quartet, Casey, Elliot Harris and Hassan finished in 3:10.94.
Straight from the track
Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne
“This was a total team effort. We did it across the board. We knew we had to get big points, and I'm so proud of these guys. We are now Big Ten Champions for the second year in a row.”
Associate head coach Kareem Jackson
“This group has worked so hard this year to put everything together for a meeting of this size at this time of year; that's what it's all about. That Jalen and Gio would do what they did, and the rest of the group , I couldn't be more excited.”
Notes of the song
– Spencer became the fifth Badger to repeat as mile champion, joining Charles Fenske (1936-38), Don Gehrmann (1949-50), Steve Lacy (1976-78) and Oliver Hoare (2018-19)
– Wearing became the first Badger since TJ Nelson in 2001 to win a conference title in the 60 hurdles.
-Williams broke the school record in the 400 meters, breaking a 41-year-old school record of 46.45 set by LeRoy Dixson.
– The Badgers claimed their 26th Big Ten indoor title, tying Michigan for the most in conference history.
Next one: The NCAA will announce the field for the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Tuesday. This year's championships will take place on March 8 and 9 in Boston.
Big Ten Indoor Championships
Saturday February 24, 2024
The Spits
Geneva, Ohio
Saturday results
Team scores
1. Wisconsin – 122 points
2. Nebraska – 118 points
3. Penn State – 88 points
4. Ohio State – 80.33 points
5. Indiana – 61.33 points
6. Iowa – 58 points
7. Illinois – 54.5 points
8. Michigan – 49 points
9. Rutgers – 28.5 points
10. Purdue – 21.33 points
11. Michigan State – 21
Final 400 meters
2. Jalen Williams – 46.33 PR, SR
Mile final
1. Adam Spencer – 4:05.90
10. Joe dosReis – 4:11.71
Final 800 meters
2. Abdullahi Hassan – 1:48.46
4. Andrew Casey – 1:48.50 PR
3000 meters
1. Jackson Sharp – 7:46.42
2. Bob loves – 7:51.96
6. Benjamin Nibbelink – 8:01.50
7. Rowen Ellenberg – 8:05.50
15. Micah Wilson – 8:12.52
Final 60 meter hurdles
1. Giovanni Wear -7.69
4×400
8. J. Williams, A. Casey, E. Harris, A. Hassan – 3:10.94
Triple jump
10. Justin Kiefel – 48-10 (14.88m) PR
Shot put
3. Jason Swarens – 64-6 (19.37m)
6. Andreas Steen – 62-3 (18.98m)
Heptathlon
3. Cade Amborn – 5,703
7. Quinn Lansill – 5,235
1000 meters
4. Quinn Lansill – 2:39.44
13. Cade Amborn – 2:53.23
60 meter hurdles
3. Cade Amborn – 8.20
9. Quinn Lansill – 8.40 am
Pole vaulting
3. Cade Amborn – 15-1 (4.60m)
8. Quinn Lansill 13-1 (4.00)
|
Sources
2/ https://uwbadgers.com/news/2024/2/24/mens-track-field-badgers-are-back-to-back-big-ten-champions.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Badgers capture second straight Big Ten championship
- #16 Spiders pull away from St. John's, 18-2
- Sikander Kher's journey to Bollywood
- Your favorite tech company may be getting away with lying to you
- Hollidaysburg grad creates first responder software | News, Sports, Jobs
- Glenn Mulready: Earthquake Insurance – What You Need to Know – Insurance News
- Joe Biden blunders as president mixes China and Russia in speech
- Trump South Carolina Campaign Statement: Primary Ends Tonight – Live Updates
- President Erdogan says Trkiye defense industry is 'making history'
- Editorial: Cynical attacks on the peace movement fuel blatant racism
- Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's ex dating her brother-in-law? | Entertainment
- China wins the women's title in the table tennis world for the sixth time in a row