Kurt Warner says college football is hard to watch while breaking down QB tape





Kurt Warner is analyzing video of all the quarterbacks who could be selected in the NFL Draft. And according to the Hall of Fame QB, the film is hard to watch. We all know there's a big jump from college to the pros. But Warner got specific when looking at these NFL Draft prospects. I know many of you love college football, Warner wrote about X. But now that I'm starting to dig into these college QBs, I'm having a hard time even looking at them. Very few plays on schedule, the passing concepts are usually a mess, they run the same play over and over, a million bubble screens, can't find many concepts that translate to the next level. And then (people) are asked to figure out how good they'll be at the next level!? (Almost impossible in my mind) To me CJ Stroud is a great example, obviously very good in college and (Ohio State) runs more pro style concepts than most, but they didn't ask him to handle the ball that quickly and get it out like he did last year in Houston, so I had no idea he would be so good at processing it so quickly! He's better in the NFL than what we saw in college, but a lot of times you don't know until you know! Warner didn't mention any names other than mentioning them C.J. Stroud, who was the No. 2 pick in last year's NFL Draft. Stroud easily won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Houston Texans to the AFC South title and the second round of the playoffs. In total, there were 10 rookies starting at quarterback in 2023. As many as six quarterbacks could be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this season. USCs Caleb Williams will probably be the number 1 choice. North Carolina Drake Maye and LSUs Jayden Daniels will compete to be No. 2, with Michigans JJ McCarthy possibly in the top 10. Oregons Bo Nix and Washingtons Michael Penix are also candidates for the first round. If six go, it will tie the record set by the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. Ten more can be selected in the drafts of the last two days. So if Warner is correct in his analysis, scouts are having trouble figuring out the quarterbacks. NFL Draft prospects will gather in Indianapolis next week for the scouting combine. Quarterbacks training next Saturday. Of course, Warner will always serve as an example of an NFL star who didn't need the draft. Every team ignored him in 1994.

