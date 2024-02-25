Table tennis icon Ma Long secures his latest World Cup victory for China





Table tennis legend Ma Long has etched his name in World Championship history for the final time, leading China to a monumental 23rd Swaythling Cup at the 2024 ITTF World Team Championships in Busan. In what marks his final appearance at the World Championships, Ma Long's exceptional performance sealed an impressive 3-0 win over France in Sunday's men's team final, cementing China's position as the dominant force in the sport. In a much-anticipated rematch of the 1997 World Cup final, France made a formidable return to the men's team title match after 27 years. However, their aspirations to upset the reigning champions were thwarted by a determined Chinese team, led by Ma Long in his farewell performance on the big stage. The opening match set the stage for an intense showdown as Wang Chuqin and Felix Lebrun took center stage and captivated spectators at the BEXCO Convention Center. Despite Lebrun's stellar performance in the event, Wang's prowess secured an early lead for China. In the ensuing match, world number 1 Fan Zhendong took on Alexis Lebrun in a gripping display of skill and strategy. Despite a valiant effort from Alexis and a match point, Fan Zhendong's ruthless determination secured victory for China, further cementing their dominance. With victory within reach, Ma Long put in an impressive performance against Simon Gauzy, extinguishing all hopes of a French comeback and cementing China's supremacy in the sport. China's triumph marks a major milestone in table tennis history and cements their unparalleled legacy and dominance on the world stage. While France's silver medal represents a commendable return to form, it also reflects the promising future of French table tennis. As the first-ever ITTF World Team Championships in South Korea come to an end, we thank the Korea Table Tennis Association, the local organizing committee and the city of Busan for an incredible event. Our attention now turns to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where the world's best players will once again compete for glory on the international stage. The 2025 ITTF World Championship Finals will be held in Doha, Qatar. Photos are available atITTF Flickr.

