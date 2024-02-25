No. 1 Boston College wins 10th hockey game in a row





Next game: in New Hampshire 1-3-2024 | 19:00 WEEI 850 hours March. 01 (Fri) / 7:00 PM bee New Hampshire CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Boston College's No. 1 men's hockey team defeated Vermont 4-2 at Kelley Rink on Saturday night. The Eagles improved to 25-5-1 overall and 17-3-1 in Hockey East to stay atop the standings. UVM (12-15-3, 6-11-3 HEA) drew a penalty on the first shift of the game, scoring on Chris Theodore's power-play goal 35 seconds into the game. BC freshmen Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) atoned for his foul in the opening minute with the tying, shorthanded goal 6:04 into the period. Leonard found the net again midway through the period to give the Eagles their first lead of the evening. Freshman Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) sent the puck out of the defensive zone to sophomore Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.), who made a pass from left to right for Leonard. Leonard's first shot was deflected, but his subsequent backhand from the left side of the net went through the five holes for the score. After a scoreless second, the two teams traded goals early in the third. The Catamounts tied the game on an extra attacker goal from Ryan Miotta. On the ensuing penalty kick, the Eagles regained the lead with their second shorthanded goal of the evening. Leonard caused a turnover and made a pass through the slot to Gauthier to complete the goal on a two-on-one rush. Freshman netminder Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) made 17 saves in the win for BC, while Gabe Carriere stopped 27 shots for UVM. Before the game, the Eagles defeated the Catamounts 31-19. TO SCORE

1st 0:35 UVM Chris Theodore (Ryan Miotto, Jeremy Bucheler) – PP

1st 6:04 BC Ryan Leonard ( Cutter Gauthier ) – SCH

1st 11:32 BC Leonard (Gauthier, Smith)

3rd 2:55 UVM Ryan Miotto (Luca Munzenberger) – EA

3rd 4:07 BC Gauthier (Leonard) – SH

3rd 17:54 BC Smith GAME NOTES BC has won 10 straight games in Hockey East.

BC has won 25 games or more for the first time since a 28-win season in 2015-16.

BC has won 17 or more Hockey East games for the first time since winning 17 in 2019-2020.

BC last scored two or more shorthanded goals in a game when the Eagles scored three at Providence (12/5/20).

Gauthier scored his NCAA-leading 29th goal of the season.

Gauthier recorded his sixth game of three or more points and third in the last six games.

Leonard scored his first shorthanded goal of the season, the fourth this year by an Eagle and the first since Mike Podium vs. Northeast (12/1/23).

Leonard extended his point streak to 13 games.

Leonard recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season and third in the last four games.

Smith's two-point play lifted him to 51 points and passed fellow classmate Gabe Perréault for fifth place in a single season by a BC freshman. NEXT ONE

Boston College opens a home-and-home series vs. New Hampshire on the road

