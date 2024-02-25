Eighth-inning rally sets up comeback win over NC State





Next game: NC State 25-2-2024 | 1:05 PM HT ESPN Honolulu February 25 (Sun) / 1:05 PM HT NC State History HONOLULU The Hawai'i baseball team stormed back in the late innings to tie the series against No. 13 NC State with a 7-5 victory in front of a sellout crowd Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium. Ben Zeigler-Namoa delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring a two-out, two-RBI single up center to end a four-run inning. Earlier in the frame, the 'Bows tied things up at five Jordan Donahue came in to score on a passed ball on a strikeout with two outs. Donahue drove in the first run of the inning on an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. Randy Abshier got off to a strong start in his second outing of the year, striking out a career-high 11 batters over five innings while allowing no walks. Zacary Tenn picked up his second win of the year after getting a ground ball double play to end the eighth inning Itsuki Takemoto earned his second save of the year with a three-up, three down ninth inning on just six pitches. The Rainbow Warriors got on the board first thanks to a few Wolfpack miscues. After an error and hit pitcher put two runners on base with one out, the 'Bows pushed over their first run on a throwing error by the NC State pitcher to make the score 1-0. a Jordan Donahue a basesloaded walk, two batters later doubled the lead. The Wolfpack cut the UH lead in half with a solo homer in the fifth, but the 'Bows answered right back when Sean Rimmer blasted a two-out solo shot to left to make it 3-1 after five. NC State would jump ahead by scoring the next four points of the game, scoring two points in the sixth and single points in the seventh and eighth, to go up 5-3 before UH's comeback. Abshier's 11 strikeouts were the most by a UH pitcher since 2022, as he fanned 11 of the 20 batters he faced. UH pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks, marking the first time since April 10, 2022 that the 'Bows did not issue a walk and the first time since May 1, 2021 that they struck out 10 or more batters without a walk to fit . The two teams will conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 PM at Les Murakami Stadium. A pair of freshmen gets the ball for the two teams Isaiah Magdalene (1-0, 2.25) starts for Hawai'i and Ryan Marohn (1-0, 0.00) gets the call up for NC State.

