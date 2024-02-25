AT&T will refund some customers after an outage. Are you eligible?





AT&T will reimburse some customers on Thursday after an hours-long mobile and internet outage. The company said in a statement posted on its website that it will contact potentially affected customers and automatically apply a $5 credit to each account (the estimated average cost of a full day of service). Credits are typically applied within two billing cycles. AT&T Wireless customers are eligible. Offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid, or Cricket accounts (AT&T owns Cricket Wireless). An AT&T spokesperson told TIME in an email that Business, Prepaid and Cricket account holders are valuable customers and have options if they may be affected by the outage, but did not provide details. We believe we have contacted potentially affected customers, but if anyone would like to talk to us about their situation, our call centers are available. In the statement announcing the compensation, AT&T apologized for the network outage. We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we have let many of our customers down, the company said. We understand that this may have impacted their ability to connect with family, friends and others. Small business owners may be affected, disrupting an essential way they connect with customers. “We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connecting them anytime, anywhere,” the company continued. We have also taken steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and ensure our customers stay connected. According to figures, more than 70,000 customers were affected by Thursday's disruptions downdetector.com. The most affected locations were Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Indianapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and New York City. Customers first reported the fault around 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. AT&T acknowledged the problem in updates posted to its website at 11:15 a.m. ET and marked the situation as resolved about four hours later. The company said it believed the outage was caused by applying and executing the wrong process when expanding its network. According to Cricket, there was a peak of 13,638 outage reports downdetector.com. It said on its website that the problem was resolved about two hours after it was publicly announced. TIME contacted Cricket to find out if there are any compensation plans in place. Thursday, a person identified himself as a cricket customer said on X (formerly Twitter) that they almost missed work because they couldn't use their mobile data for directions and asked for a free month of service. Cricket Wireless account responded: We may be able to provide compensation once the outage has ended. Our top priority now is to resolve this as quickly as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6817361/att-outage-refunds-customers-cell-internet-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

