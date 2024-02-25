Sports
Pieces are ready for CU Buffs to perform a powerful attack – BuffZone
Throughout the 2023 football season, the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to run the football.
The Buffaloes finished last among the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing yards per game (68.9) and yards per carry (2.31).
However, as we head into 2024, there are a number of different variables at play for the Buffs, who aim to be much better on the field.
I just hope we have a consistent game that people can respect and know we can put it on the floor with anyone,” junior running back Alton McCaskill IV said in a recent YouTube video on his channel.
McCaskill is confident in CU's play for several reasons, including his own health. But the Buffs are also different in the trenches and have a new coordinator leading the offense.
Pat Shurmur, who took over play-calling duties last season with four games remaining, is now the full-time offensive coordinator. Shurmur, a longtime NFL head coach and coordinator, is installing his offensive style this offseason, and McCaskill likes what he sees.
“I can tell you that our run game is definitely a little more diverse than last year,” McCaskill said. We have several run plays now. Our passing concepts are also a little different.
McCaskill added that he has enjoyed playing for Shurmur so far.
“I think he has a real professional mentality and that's where he sees everyone,” he said. I think he's going to be really big on personnel and plays specifically for people, and knowing who's in there and working with those people on specific plays.
CU was also held back by a struggling offensive line last year. The Buffs were pushed around in the trenches, and that kept the run game from ever really getting on track. CU had more than 91 rushing yards in just two games last season, while finishing with fewer than 60 seven times.
Head coach Deion Sanders has signed five transfer linemen this season, all with FBS starting experience, in addition to signing tackle Jordan Seaton, the nation's No. 1 prep recruit. And Tyler Brown, who sat out last season after transferring, is back.
McCaskill said there is already a significant difference in that group.
Work ethic, mentality, that's literally the difference, he said. You see it, you feel it. It is contagious.
Additionally, the running back room is filled with talent, and it starts with McCaskill.
McCaskill was a nearly 1,000-yard rusher in Houston in 2021 and hasn't played much the past two years due to injuries. But he's feeling good now and has 1,000 yards potential with the Buffs.
Dylan Edwards led the Buffs as a freshman last season but had just 321 receiving yards. He is already bigger and stronger this season, working on his speed while running with the track team.
Syveon Wilkerson didn't get much work last year (53 carries for 190 yards), but was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Sanders Jackson State team in 2022 and has the versatility to be a threat in a variety of running situations.
Scary walk-on Charlie Offerdahl is also back after an injury cut short his 2023 season.
Then there's true freshman Micah Welch, who wasn't a top recruit but has impressed his teammates so far.
Micah is a dog. He's a dog, McCaskill said. You'll be seeing a lot of Micah and I'm so excited to see how he progresses as he gets older. He's already super mature, so he's already getting that mental part. He has extreme potential.
The run game has good potential overall, with the pieces in place set to have a bigger impact than they did a season ago.
