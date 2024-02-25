Sports
Jordan Thompson makes tennis history with three wins and two titles in Los Cabos
Jordan Thompson has become the first player in the history of the Los Cabos Open to win the singles and doubles titles in the same year, and the first Australian to achieve the feat at an ATP event since Nick Kyrgios in 2022. Thompson broke through for his first career ATP title when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final in Los Cabos Mexico on Sunday.
It was the first title at an ATP Tour event in Thompson's 11-year career as a professional tennis player. But the Australian fighter wasn't content with just winning the singles title, with the 29-year-old rising alongside compatriot Max Purcell to the doubles title.
After winning the singles final, Thompson then had to play his doubles semi-final, teaming with Purcell to defeat Ruud (again) and William Blumberg. The Aussies then had to play the doubles final straight after the semi-final, but that did not slow them down as they triumphed over Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar 7-5 7-6 (2).
Thompson's evening started at 8pm and ended just before 3am, with the Australian winning three matches and two titles in the space of seven hours. It was the first time in the short history of the Los Cabos Open that a player won both the singles and doubles titles at the same tournament.
The last Aussie to achieve the feat was Kyrgios, when he did the double in Washington in 2022. Thompson's victory for his first singles title left the tennis world in disbelief as he seemed destined to crash out in the quarterfinals.
The Australian lost the first nine games against Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals, and was behind 1-4 15-40 in the second set. But he somehow managed to save three match points against Michelsen and eventually won, before beating big players Alexander Zverev and Ruud in the semis and finals.
The world number 40, who will rise to a new career high of 32 with the victory, defeated world number 12 Rudd in straight sets 6-3 7-6 (7-4). He spent more than twelve hours on the court during his five singles matches at the tournament in Mexico.
“I spent so many hours on the court this week,” he said. “In the quarter-final I could have gotten a double bagelle, I could have lost 6-0 6-0 and now I'm about to lift the trophy, so I think it's still a miracle.
“It's been a journey. I'm almost 30 and I'm lifting a trophy. I never thought I would do that. My favorite place now, hands down.
“A lot of guys go their entire careers without winning a title, or without reaching a final. Some guys even go through their careers without playing many tournaments, so you can't get discouraged if you don't win a title.
“It's incredibly tough. Not many guys do it. I mean, there's only one winner a week. Usually you lose every week. You can't get discouraged. You just have to keep working hard and I'm extremely competitive. and I want basically just play any game. Whether it's tennis, cards or marbles, I just want to participate.”
Tennis world in disbelief over Jordan Thompson's victory
The only other times Thompson had played in a singles final at ATP level were in the The Netherlands in 's-Hertogenbosch – in 2019 and 2023. He has made a great start to 2024, beating Rafa Nadal to reach the semi-finals in Brisbane and reaching consecutive quarter-finals in Dallas and Delray Beach ahead of his run in Los Cabos .
Thompson won fifteen matches at ATP level in 2023 – which marked a career highlight. But he has thirteen to his name so far in 2024, and he is destined to take his career in new directions. Tennis fans and commentators were impressed by the 29-year-old's performance in Los Cabos.
Gosh, I love this.
I've written many biographies of Jordan Thompson, and the highlights of his career remained largely the same after a big year in 2018-2019.
He added a lot more to the resume in 2024, including a title + a new CH. A Thompsonaissance! pic.twitter.com/SCdpOOiG7e
Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) February 25, 2024
What an absurd tournament from Jordan Thompson.
0-6, 1-4 15-40 lost two days ago
Beats Zverev yesterday in 3h40
Wins the title by beating Ruud in the final.
Wow.
Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) February 25, 2024
Jordan Thompson playing his third game of the day is completely insane.
It's about 2am in Mexico.
Jonny (@jonnysobets) February 25, 2024
What a night for Jordan Thompson. Wins singles and then doubles with Max Purcell in Los Cabos. Started playing at 8pm, finished at 3am. Successful night work. pic.twitter.com/Vpqb6luMLr
Sylvia (@melodymakernz) February 25, 2024
with AAP
