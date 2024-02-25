Men's hockey drops OT Heartbreaker to No. 6 Wisconsin on Senior Night





Next game: in the state of Ohio 1-3-2024 | 6 p.m March 1 (Fri) / 6 p.m bee State of Ohio History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. A late goal from junior Ryan Kirwan (DeWitt, NY) forced overtime, but Penn State dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker midway through the extra session in Big Ten Conference action Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions earned one point in the Big Ten standings, but fell to 13-16-3 on the year and 5-14-3-0-1-2 in conference action with the overtime loss, while the Badgers earned the additional two securing points and improving to 24-8-2 overall and 15-6-1-2-2-1 in Big Ten play with the win. HOW IT HAPPENED As a junior, Penn State opened the scoring late in the first period Dylan Lugris (Buffalo, NY) slipped on a rebound after classmate Simon Mack's (Brockville, Ontario) first shot was rejected at 5:16 p.m.

(Buffalo, NY) slipped on a rebound after classmate (Brockville, Ontario) first shot was rejected at 5:16 p.m. The Badgers finally equalized in the second period when David Silye redirected a shot pass from Daniel Laatsch inside the far post for the 1-1 score at 18:11.

Wisconsin took its first lead of the game on a power play tally midway through the third period when Christian Fitzgerald took the corner kick over the glove of Nittany Lion senior net-minder Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) from the closing position for the 2-1 lead at 7:04.

(Brampton, Ontario) from the closing position for the 2-1 lead at 7:04. Senior Christian Sarlo (Lynbrook, NY) won a battle on the near half-wall, feeding Kirwan who made a bad wrister from the left faceoff spot that Badger goalie Kyle McClellan never saw for the 2-2 score at 12:27 of the third period.

(Lynbrook, NY) won a battle on the near half-wall, feeding Kirwan who made a bad wrister from the left faceoff spot that Badger goalie Kyle McClellan never saw for the 2-2 score at 12:27 of the third period. Midway through the extra session, Ben Dexheimer slipped a backhand attempt through Souliere's legs at 2:34 for the 3-2 win. GOAL Souliere falls to 10-12-1 on the year after making 28 saves in the loss, while his counterpart McClellan stopped 38 of 40 shots in the win to move to 22-8-1. COMMENTS Penn State had a 40-31 edge in shots on goal but went 0-for-3 on the man advantage, including a big five-minute power play. Wisconsin went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Saturday night's attendance of 6,569 marks the third largest crowd ever at Pegula Ice Arena; each of the top three came in the last three home series.

The Nittany Lions fall to 9-6-0 when scoring first this year.

Kirwan's score marked a ten-match goalless drought as his third spell was his first goal since his hat-trick against Army on January 6. NEXT ONE Penn State closes the regular season on the road next weekend at Ohio State. For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

