Huskies beat No. 9 Oregon State on Senior Day





Next game: near Colorado 29-2-2024 | 6:00 PM Pac-12 Washington 1090 KPTR-AM February 29 (Thu) / 6:00 PM bee Colorado History SEATTLE Washington women's basketball (15-12, 5-11 Pac-12) defeated No. 9 Oregon State (22-5, 11-5) 61-51 on Senior Day Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena before an electric crowd. Before the game, the Huskies celebrated the seniors Lauren Schwartz And Nia Lowery and start the day with good energy. Elle Ladine started the game stealing and scoring, and the Huskies got off to a hot start with an 8-0 run. Washington came out fast and aggressive, with great energy on the floor and in the stands, and kept it up throughout the game. UW made another run to end the first quarter, leading 6-0 and finishing with a 14-5 advantage. The Huskies held on in the second quarter and went into halftime up 24-17, holding the Beavers to 28.0% shooting from the field. In the third quarter, both Ladine and Dalayah Daniels scored in double figures. Ladine would finish the match leading all scorers with 23 points, just one point shy of her career high. Daniels finished with 15 points. Sayvia Sellers was all over the floor again today and finished with six points, four rebounds and two blocks. The Huskies showed great poise throughout the battle, entering the final frame up 44-33. A sweater from Hanna Stijnen The scoring started in the fourth quarter. Stines finished with eight points, two steals and a team-leading eight rebounds. Daniels recorded a steal late in the game for career steal No. 100. Ladine drained back-to-back three-pointers and continued to light the building on fire. Schwartz hit a three to extend the lead to 10 with 1:28 left in the game. Schwartz finished with seven points and three steals. Ladine also recorded six rebounds and two steals. The Huskies held the Beavers to 35.2% on the day, well below their season and conference average field goal percentages. Oregon State is the third opponent in the AP rankings that Washington has defeated this season. Next, Washington closes out the regular season at the Mountain Schools, first traveling to No. 11 Colorado on Thursday, February 29, and then to No. 18 Utah on Saturday, March 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2024/2/25/womens-basketball-huskies-defeat-no-9-oregon-state-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos