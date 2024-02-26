How Aussie cricket could save Foxtel from the blatant summer sports truth





Aussie cricket will give Foxtel a huge boost over the next two summers with a tour of India, followed by an Ashes series down under in 2025/26. Photo: Getty India and England cricket Tours to Australia can't come soon enough for pay-TV provider Foxtel after a quarter of a million subscribers canceled the service last summer. Nearly 250,000 Kayo customers have canceled or paused their subscriptions completely until 2024 NRL And AFL seasons started. The number of Kayo subscribers stood at 1.17 million at the end of last year, a clear decrease compared to the 1.4 million in the previous quarter. While the loss of viewers is partly attributed to discretionary spending due to cost-of-living pressures, the majority of lost subscribers appear to have voted with their remotes and rejected Kayo's summer sports fare. The prospect of a one-sided Test series against Pakistan and the West Indies was a turn-off, with many subscribers leaving during the football off-season before signing up again in March. 'NOT GOING': Smith's disturbing World Cup truth as Zampa riots 'HORRIBLE': The Ben Stokes storm erupts during the epic Joe Root act 'EMBARRASSING': Cricket fans cheered as the storm broke before the Marsh Cup final “By cycling through streaming subscriptions you can still watch your favorite shows but save money at the same time and people with sports streaming subscriptions are particularly adept at this,” Mark Neilsen, streaming expert at Finder.com.au, told me. Yahoo Sports Australia. “Since it has been active, Kayos' subscriber count has increased (during football season), before declining again around December and picking up again in March. “This reflects the season for major football codes in Australia such as NRL and AFL, as well as other popular sports such as F1. There is no point in keeping a subscription to a sports streaming service if you can't watch your favorite sport.” Viewer subscriptions for Kayo drop every year after the NRL and AFL grand finals. Photo: Getty Blockbuster cricket tours over the next two Australian summers The good news for Kayo/Foxtel over the next two summers is the arrival of Australian cricket's two biggest rivals. India will play five Tests during the summer of 2024/25, while England will be here to contest the Ashes 12 months later. The story continues That should result in a higher retention rate among subscribers. Kayo recently launched the Get on Board campaign, aimed at luring sports enthusiasts back for the winter seasons. It will also soon offer 4K coverage to customers, which is predicted to boost the numbers. But expert media analyst Steve Allen predicts further pain on most platforms. “As Foxtel recognises, summer sports is not the best season for them this year,” he said. “Q4 and Q1 generally show a seasonal decline. “Purely and largely winter/spring versus summer. AFL and NRL in particular are both really major players in gross viewing figures for Foxtel. That's much more likely given the pressure on household budgets from the cost of living.” the SVOD (subscription video on demand) platforms will really suffer severely and individually.” Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week. Yahoo Australia

