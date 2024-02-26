College football Heisman candidates will flash in 2024





By now you've seen it College football's early 2024 Heisman favorites, a group of elite quarterbacks expected to star for national title contenders. Nothing has changed from previous seasons regarding the nation's most prestigious award – there's a list of frontrunners and for the most part, those names won't change unless a dark horse emerges within the first few weeks and names for starts to make itself. According to updated odds from FanDuel Sportsbook By March, a number of players will have had impressive seasons for teams from the top 25, or teams just outside, bring star power. But for some reason they don't bring the same hype as the rest of the country's best. And with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12, that could increase the number of legitimate candidates, at least more than in the previous era, when the finalists were largely predictable early in the final month of the season. 30% discount on annual VIP membership! Get the latest football and recruiting news on your favorite college team today. Here are 10 Heisman long shots from 500/1 to 120/1 that might be worth a second look…

Byrum Brown, QB, USF FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 500/1 Only within the Group of Five can a playmaker like it Side room Brown flying under the radar after recording 37 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of total offense last season. Consider Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's fantastic senior season in year 2 under Alex Golesh with the Vol's? Brown's development could take off in a similar fashion now that he knows this Golesh plan like the back of his hand. USF's bold schedule includes Alabama and Miami this seasonso the opportunities for the spotlight are there. Maalik Murphy, QB, Duke FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 250/1 Put it this way: if Malik Murphy was the starter at Texas this season, he would be one of the front-runners to win the award given the Longhorns' position in the top 5. Instead, Murphy chose guaranteed opportunities at another Power program over a position battle with Bow Manning for rear QB2 award Quinn Ewers. Who could blame him? Murphy is a talented player with a tremendous skill set and he will get every opportunity to showcase that with the Blue Devils under first-year coach Manny Diaz after the incumbent Riley Leonard left for Notre Dame. Kaidon Salter, QB, Freedom FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 200/1 It's hard to believe that a quarterback who set several records for an undefeated conference championship team last season prior to a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon isn't on the Heisman list. top 50 players to open the opportunities of 2024. Most adopted Kaidon Salter is said to be a casualty of the transfer portal and likely on his way to join the former Liberty coach Hugh Vries offseason, but he decided to stay with the Flames and try to lead this program to a College Football Playoff berth in Jamey Chadwell's second campaign. Salter rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores as a third-year sophomore, to go along with 2,876 yards through the air and 32 touchdowns. Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 150/1 Quarterback from Memphis Seth Henigan has one priority this fall and that's not winning the Heisman. He wants to propel the Tigers to a conference championship in the AAC and in turn get Memphis to the expanded playoffs for the first time in program history. He led the AAC with 32 touchdown passes in 2023 and threw for a league-best 3,882 yards at a 68.8% accuracy clip. Like a few other high-end signal callers within the conference, Henigan has an outside shot at guaranteeing Heisman buzz if his numbers are great and the rest of his team delivers as expected. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 150/1 The disrespect is real for the reigning Doak Walker winner, which is more or less an indictment on the likelihood of a running back ever winning a Heisman again. Ollie Gordon led college football with 1,732 yards last season and may have been the only one player with an overall rating of 99 in this summer's College Football 25 video game and headlines an expanded Big 12 that no longer includes Oklahoma or Texas. We're surprised that a player of Gordon's caliber has such high odds going into the 2024 season. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 120/1 How can a player with 2,725 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns in 26 career games over two seasons be so far back in the Heisman pack and play for perhaps the national champion's co-favorite next to Georgia? This again shows how much respect is given to running backs when it comes to the nation's most prestigious award – very little. Quinshon Judkins is the best transfer in the backfield this cycle and Ohio State was able to wrestle him away from Ole Miss. Some of his carries are taken away by another Heisman-caliber teammate TreVeyon Henderson (also at 120/1), but Judkins should be an instant star in a title-challenging team and that means everything in a prize race. Grayson McCall, QB, NC State FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 120/1 Considering NC State's rise into the ACC preseason championship discussion and what the Wolfpack were able to do in the transfer portal after a nine-win season elsewhere, it's not far-fetched to believe Dave Doeren's team could potentially crack the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. During his time at Coastal Carolina, quarterback Grayson McCall completed 710 of 1,016 passes (70 percent) for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while also rushing 350 times for 1,113 yards and 18 scores. He was a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, a four-time all-conference first-team selection and the Sun Belt's Freshman of the Year four times during the 2020 season. Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 100/1 The biggest threat to Nebraska's five-star true freshman quarterback is not being in the early-season Heisman mix is the fact that he must first win a tasksaid Huskers coach Matt Rhule. There is no guarantee Dylan Raiola will start if there is an incumbent starting five of his eight during Rhule's first campaign. However, it is expected that Raiola will play when he is ready and if that is during the season opener. The Nebraska coaching staff won't be afraid to unleash him in front of a national audience. Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 100/1 Oregon signed one of the top-rated pass catchers in the transfer portal with the addition of Evan Stewart, a former five-star player at Texas A&M who will arrive in Eugene this spring with 91 career catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore Stewart, but those numbers will multiply for the Ducks given OC Will Stein's scheme and the arsenal that quarterback Oregon has drawn in the post. Bo Nix era. Stewart will be a go-to option in the field and should see his share of sole coverage with playmaker Tez Johnson back into the slot. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: 100/1 How dangerous is that Donovan Edwards for the Wolverines in 2024? He is eager to return to the form of 2022, when he averaged a career-high 7.1 yards per carry and defeated Ohio State by five touchdowns. As noted by The Michigan Insider this spring when he announced his return, e.gSurging for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the national title game, Edwards ran for just 492 yards on 4.2 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns last season. He added 249 receiving yards, but still finished the season just 29th in the Big Ten in scrimmage yards per game — down from last season and far from where the preseason darkhorse Heisman candidate expected to be.

