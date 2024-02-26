Sports
Jordan Thompson beats Casper Ruud to win Los Cabos Open, score, result, prize money, ATP Tour, latest, updates
Ten years after his grand slam debut at Melbourne Park, Australian Jordan Thompson is celebrating the greatest moment of his career after claiming a maiden ATP Tour title in Mexico in a triumph he described as a miracle.
The Sydneysider, Australia's No. 2 player behind Alex de Minaur, capped a week in which he showed remarkable resilience in Los Cabos by beating three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud 6-3 7-6 (4) in the decider on Sunday , AEST.
However, his work was not yet complete: the 29-year-old returned to the court in Los Cabos after the trophy presentation together with compatriot Max Purcell and won a doubles semi-final against Ruud and the American Will Blumberg 7-6 ( 1). 6-3.
The Davis Cup teammates were then successful with 7-5 7-6 (2) in the doubles decider against Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.
Thompson, who became the first man since Nick Kyrgios in Washington DC two years ago to win both singles and doubles in an ATP Tour event, described Los Cabos now my favorite place, hands down after his spectacular day at the office.
The career-defining singles triumph comes just a year after Thompson was forced to return to Australia for treatment of a serious eye infection that affected his vision.
The 29-year-old, a Davis Cup stalwart, negotiated an on-field and scheduling test in Mexico. He spent more than 12 hours on court to claim his first tour title, having previously reached the final in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019 and 2023.
The No. 8 seed, who moves to a career-high ranking of 32, found himself in deep trouble in a quarterfinal against rising American talent Alex Michelson, who had beaten a tired De Minaur in the second round.
But Thompson was able to overcome losing nine of the first ten nine matches and later three match points to progress in a thriller, a result he said was a miracle given the difficulties he faced against the powerful American teenager.
Thompson makes amazing comeback | 01:01
In the semi-finals, the Australian defeated former US Open finalist and No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev 7-5 4-6 7-6 (2) in a match that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning in Mexico.
Against second-ranked Ruud, who reached the final against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open, Thompson was the superior player for much of the match but faltered as he tried to serve out the match on his first attempt .
But Thompson managed to regroup in the tiebreak against Ruud to seal a career-best week on the ATP Tour.
I spent so many hours in court this week. I could have been double bagged in the quarter finals. I could have lost 6-0, 6-0. And now I'm about to lift the trophy, so I guess it's still a miracle, Thompson said.
The Australian, who is popular among his compatriots for his work ethic and determination to be the best he can, brought laughter to the audience during the presentation ceremony when he took the microphone behind Ruud.
Thompson had questioned the Norwegian star about whether he could speak Spanish, who replied; Not that good.
Ruud then thanked the crowd and sponsors in the language, prompting a typically Australian response from Thompson, who declared his rival was full of shit.
The Australian earned $212,000 for his singles win and he and Purcell split another $74,000 for winning the doubles.
Importantly, Thompson's first singles title puts him in a strong position for the remainder of the year.
Thompson has just 192 ranking points to defend between now and Roland Garros at the end of May, meaning he will be favored to hold his first Grand Slam seeding when he arrives in France.
All is well, it is a position the right-hander will also hold when he arrives at Wimbledon during the grass court season.
The triumph is a far cry from his experience a year ago when, after competing in a tournament at Delray Beach in Florida, he flew back to Sydney to undergo specialist treatment for an eye infection.
(They were) not great. It felt like a balloon in my eyelid there from Delray Beach, he told foxsports.com.au at last year's French Open.
I just had a really bad eye infection that just left me unable to see at the end of the day, so I had to go get that fixed. I went back to Australia to sort it out and see what the problem was.
