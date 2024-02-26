Case with unopened hockey cards from 1979 from Sask. sells for more than $5 million at auction





A Saskatchewan family just turned a box of hockey cards into millions of dollars. Around 1 a.m. EST on Sunday, bidding ended on a prized case filled with thousands of unopened 1979-1980 O-Pee-Chee brand hockey cards that a Saskatchewan family found in their attic. Jason Simonds, the sports card specialist from Dallas-based Heritage Auctions who sold the cards, said the family was “over the moon” with the sale. The family has chosen to remain anonymous. “I was texting with them last night. We stayed up until about 1 a.m. when the bidding ended,” Simonds said during a video call Sunday. “The family is ecstatic, this is life-changing money.” It is estimated that the suitcase of unopened boxes of cards may contain 25 to 27 Wayne Gretzky cards from his rookie year, but Simonds said no one knows for sure. Values ​​vary, but mint Gretzky rookie cards have sold for $3.75 million. There were about 15 unique bidders, but in the end it came down to an American and a Canadian duking it out until the Canadian won and bought the business for $3,100,000 US ($4,180,815 Cdn). VIEW | Bidding on Sask. mysterious hockey card box totals $2 million: Bidding on Sask. The mysterious hockey card box is worth $2 million Bidding on a box of rare hockey cards recently discovered by a Saskatchewan family has reached the $2 million mark. With a 20 percent buyer's premium on top of the purchase, the final amount paid by the Canadian bidder was $3,720,000 US ($5,016,978 Cdn). “This has exceeded even our wildest expectations,” said Simonds. “3.72 million [US] is something that is very rare in this industry. It is one of the most expensive items ever sold at Heritage, and it is certainly the highest-selling unopened item on the sports collectibles market.” Buyer plan for cards Although Simonds revealed the winning bidder was Canadian, they remain anonymous. Simonds said he thinks the buyer will keep the cards sealed and not open them, but he's not entirely sure. “I imagine that at some point the buyer will sell individual boxes of this case to collectors, and if that happens it's entirely possible that some of them will be opened.” Simonds said the retail price drops to about $230,000 per box and the buyer could sell them individually on the market and potentially sell them for more than that per box. The same family that found the O-Pee-Chee hockey cards also found boxes of baseball cards. Simonds said there was enough to fill a van. He said that in addition to “the most significant discovery of Canadian cards we've seen in the last 20 years,” there are also dated boxes of baseball cards from 1977, 1978 and 1979. Simonds estimates that at least some of the suitcases will be in the $300,000 range, and that the Saskatchewan family could see another seven-figure reward once everything is sold.

