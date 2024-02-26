Postgame Notes – Arizona vs. California





-With the victory, Arizona has won seven in a row against California. -Arizona is on its first four-game winning streak in conference play since the 2020-2021 season. -Arizona forced 22 Cal rebounds, the 13th time this season forcing at least 20 in a game. -The Wildcats scored 32 points in the second quarter for their highest scoring quarter of the season. The team has scored at least 30 points in a quarter for two consecutive games. -The Cats had 21 assists on 36 made baskets. It was the fourth time this season that Arizona had more than 20 assists in a game. -Seven of the eight Wildcats who saw playing time scored at least seven points, and all seven of those players had at least one rebound and one assist. -Arizona outscored Cal in the paint 42-22 and in points off turnovers 31-10. -The Wildcats shot 90.9% from the free throw line, their second-highest FT% in a game this year. – Esmery Martinez nearly had a double-double on the day with a team-leading 20 points and nine rebounds. She dished out seven assists without any turnovers. – Jada Williams scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, a point total that included two threes. The freshman had two rebounds, three assists and three steals. She scored 10 of her points in the third quarter. – Skylar Jones tied her career high in points with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The freshman had three steals on the day. – Helena Puyo had a strong offensive day, scoring 11 points and adding five assists. – Isis Beh went 5-of-9 from the field and scored 11 points. She had three assists and two steals with no turnovers. -New wildcat Brooklyn Rhodes saw her first playing time, entering the game for 1:04 in the fourth quarter.

