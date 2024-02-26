Michigan wins second session of Big Five Meet





The Wolverines' score of 197.500 surpassed Illinois, Penn State, Iowa and Rutgers at the Big Five Meet on Saturday.

Michigan's win secures a spot for the second session of the Big Ten Championships.

Sierra Brooks won her fifth straight all-around title and the floor title.

Rayna Guggino won the vault title. Location: State College, Pennsylvania (Rec Hall)

Scores: #11 Michigan 197,500, Illinois 196,850, Penn State 196,775, Iowa 196,225, Maryland 195,100

Facts: UM (9-4-0, 9-1-0 B1G), ILL (10-8-0, 4-5-0 B1G) Iowa (4-7-0, 1-4-0 B1G), UMD (3 -7-0, 2-7-0 B1G), power (7-6-0, 3-6-0 B1G)

Next UM event: Friday, March 1 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Oklahoma), 6:15 PM (TV: ESPN2) STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The No. 11 ranked University of Michigan women's gymnastics team won the second session of the Big Five Meet on Saturday evening (Feb. 24) at Rec Hall with a score of 197.500. The Wolverines defeated Illinois (196.950), Penn State (196.775), Iowa (196.225) and Maryland (195.100) to earn their spot in the second session of the Big Ten Championships on March 23. Graduated student Sierra Brooks won her fifth straight all-around title with a 39.650 and the floor exercise title with a 9.975, while Rayna Guggino won the vault title with a 9.950 and matched a career best of 9.925 on floor. Senior Carly Bauman made her vault debut and also scored a 9.925 on the uneven bars and a 9.875 on both the balance beam and floor, while Paige Thaxton made her floor debut with a 9.875. Guggino led the Wolverines in the first rotation with a stuck landing and a 9.950 on the vault, and Wilson and Brooks went back-to-back with matching 9.875s as Michigan scored a 49.275 and finished second behind Penn State, which scored a 49.350. on the floor. The UM uneven bars team recorded a score of 49.325 to take the lead. Jacey Vore And Gabby Wilson started things off with two consecutive 9.900s before Bauman earned a 9.925 and Brooks paced the Wolverines with a 9.950. Wilson led the beam team with a 9.900, while Bauman scored a 9.875 and sent Michigan into the bye with a 147.900 to trail the field. Michigan extended its lead in the final rotation as Bauman and Mulligan kicked off the floor with matching 9.875s before Guggino matched a career-best 9.925 and Brooks won the event with a 9.975. Wilson scored a huge 9.950 and Thaxton closed the event with a 9.875 in her debut. UM collected a 49.600 on floor to take home first place. The Wolverines conclude their four-game stretch on Friday (March 1) when they take on No. 1 Oklahoma in a game broadcast live on ESPN2.

