Nigeria makes a flying start in the NCF tournament





The Nigerian women's cricket team, the Female Yellow Greens, started their title defense of the Nigeria Cricket Federation Women T20i invitational tournament with an emphatic 54-run win over Sierra Leone in their first match of the tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval in Lagos on Sunday , PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Captain Blessing Etim won the toss for Nigeria, electing to bat first, and their visitors were unable to withstand their firepower in the first innings. The female Yellow Greens batting saw them slump to 137 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs, leaving their opponents with a mountain to climb in the second innings. Favor Eseigbe contributed 44 runs from 48 balls while Peculiar Agboya and Esther Sandy left 33 and 30 balls each in the inning. Sierra Leone could only put 83 runs on the board during their batting, dropping eight wickets in 20 overs. Earlier in the first match, Tanzania, newcomers and the highest ranked team at the tournament, fell to a shock 33 points on their debut at the tournament against former champions Rwanda. Like Nigeria, Rwanda also won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 119 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs, while Tanzania could only make 86 runs all out in 16.4 overs. The action continues on Monday (today) with Nigeria taking on Tanzania in the first match of the day before Rwanda and Sierra Leone clash at the same venue. The four-nation tournament will be played in a round-robin format until March 4 and the team with the highest point will take home the title. Chairman of the NCF, Uyi Akpata, said the event was part of the many opportunities the federation had designed to promote the game, and it was gratifying to see the increasing international interest in the tournament. The Nigeria Cricket Federation Women T20 Invitational Tournament is on the rise, and the quality of matches has helped Nigeria rise to prominence as we now rank 29th in the world, up from the 38th we occupied as recently as 2021, Akpata said. Nigeria has made practical use of the achievements and fame that events like these have brought to become a force in women's cricket on the continent.

