NFL MVP Cam Newton appears to get into a fight during a 7-on-7 football game





NFL MVP Cam Newton appears to have gotten into a brawl during a 7-on-7 football event this weekend. Video has gone viral social media van Newton, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback, who got into an altercation with several men, apparently from Top Shelf Performance, who had teams playing in the first "We Ball Sports" 7v7 tournament in Atlanta before the fight eventually became demolished. Newton's "C1N" 7v7 team also took part in the event. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM It is unknown how the fight started, but it started under a pop-up tent seen at the top of a football field. It eventually spilled over to a fence, where Newton was seen not letting go of someone as people tried to break up the fight. Then a man in a white T-shirt came in and threw a big punch, although it didn't appear anyone was seriously injured. A security guard eventually jumped into the middle of it too, as everyone started to disperse. Instagram Stories from Newton's "C1N" team account show him wearing the all-black outfit with a top hat, which was also seen in the video. NFL THREATENS SIGNIFICANT PUNISHMENT FOR FIGHTS THAT OCCUR BEFORE AND DURING GAMES: REPORT The altercation may have stemmed from a certain Newton video in which he said, "If you beat my team 15U C1N Red or 18UC1N Platinum, I will pay every player on the team. Tell me who does. If that doesn't get your money's worth your mouth is, I don't know what to say." This comment came before this tournament, but it is something Newton has said in the past. "We need that @cameron1newton or you can also write a check payable [sic] @topshelf7v7," TopShelf Performance general manager Steph Brown wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday. He added another message to his stories that read, "It's not fun when the [rabbit emoji] I have the[watergun-emoji]received while tagging C1N's 7v7 team account.[watergunemoji"whiletaggingC1N's7v7teamaccount[watergunemoji"whiletaggingC1N's7v7teamaccount TopShelf Performance's squad defeated Newton's 18U C1N Platinum squad on the first day of the tournament. Brown and TSP CEO TJ Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 'C1N' also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

