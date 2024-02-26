Women's hockey advances to the NEWHA semi-finals after securing the two-match assumption







Stone made 32 saves for the Skyhawks that night. (Photo credit Jim Pierce). BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (February 24, 2024) – The Stonehill College women's ice hockey team secured a spot in the NEWHA semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of Assumption University 3-1 on Saturday afternoon. Highlights Sophomore trio of Alexis Petford, Maddison Achtyl, And Bailey Feeney goals for the Skyhawks.

Stone and Skyhawk's defense would stay up and keep the Greyhounds off the board, allowing their offense to produce the game's opening score at 7:26 of the first.

After receiving a neutral zone pass from Dyring-Andersen, Mendeszoon fired a shot off Mudrak's shoulder into goal, resulting in a rebound that Achtyl would pounce on and send into the back of the net, giving the Skyhawks a 1- got a 0 lead.

Petford extended Stonehill's lead to two goals in the final minute of the opening frame after getting past a defender and sending a top-shelf backhanded shot past Mudrak.

Stone would be called into action just 45 seconds into the middle frame when she stretched to smother a Greyhounds Class A breakaway opportunity, leaving the score at 2-0 in Stonehill's favor.



Petford registered her team-leading fourth match-winning goal of the season. (Photo credit Jim Pierce).

However, Assumption would respond midway through the second with a power play goal from McGaffigan to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Again in the third, continuing her stellar performance in net, Stone made another incredible breakaway save at 13:57 of the final frame, keeping the Skyhawks one goal ahead on the scoreboard.

Whaley rewarded her netminder's efforts in the final minutes of regulation by winning a puck battle inside the defensive zone and delivering a pass to Feeney, who sent a shot into an empty net from the opposite blue line, capping the scoring and the 3 was closed. -1 win and series sweep for the Skyhawks. Remarkable Stonehill won the face-off battle against Assumption, winning 34 of the total 58 draws.

Paving the way for Mendeszoon, who won 15 of her 19 faceoffs that night.

The Greyhounds defeated the Skyhawks 33-24.

Nine different Skyhawks recorded a block as senior captains that day Grace Parker and Dyring-Andersen led the way with three and four blocks, respectively.

and Dyring-Andersen led the way with three and four blocks, respectively. Stonehill now leads the all-time series at 5-1-0. Next one Stonehill (19-15-2, 17-9-2 NEWHA) returns to action on Saturday, March 2 for the NEWHA semifinals. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media at Tweet, Facebook, And Instagram. Fans can also check out the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

