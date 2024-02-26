Bold pre-spring predictions for the 2024 college football season

The 2024 college football season may be the most anticipated season in recent memory. It will certainly be the case that in Austin, the Texas Longhorns (12-2) won a conference title and made their first-ever College Football Playoff.

This coming season, several coaches and players will have a change of scenery. Presumably most of those coaches and players have already found their next stop.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves Washington after taking the team to a national title game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is heading to the NFL, while Alabama legend Nick Saban will enjoy his first season of retirement.

With significant changes happening across the country, we could see a significant shake-up in the sport. Let's predict what could happen in the 2024 college football season.

You read that right. Oklahoma beats Alabama in Norman in November. The Crimson Tide have plenty to be excited about heading into the season, but development in Tuscaloosa has been on a downward trend in recent seasons. In contrast, the Oklahoma Sooners should peak in their penultimate game of the year. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold should hit his stride, while the Sooners' offensive line should be more cohesive at this point. And we all know what the team brings back on defense. Last season we called Kansas over Oklahoma. Well, Oklahoma beats Alabama.

Nebraska wins eight games

Nebraska hasn't had a winning record since 2016, when it went 9-4 before losing the Music City Bowl. Since then, the team has gone 4-8 three times, 5-7 twice, 3-9 in 2021 and 3-5 during the shortened season in 2020. That said, head coach Matt Rhule is a program builder. The Huskers go from 5-7 in his first season to eight wins in 2024.

Including postseason, Texas again wins 12

The Texas Longhorns won 12 games in head coach Steve Sarkisian's third year in Austin. They have the players to do it again. From the continuity at quarterback and the offensive line, with several players entering their third seasons as starters, to an impressive portal of four receivers, including tight end Amari Niblack, the Texas offense should be dangerous.

Ole Miss makes the playoff

It would have sounded grand this offseason ago, but Ole Miss appears poised to reach the College Football Playoff. The Rebels face a more than manageable schedule, aside from home games against Oklahoma and Georgia and a road trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. The rebels could gain ten victories. After adding what appears to be the most impactful portal class in the country, the team is a legitimate playoff contender.

Michigan loses three games

Michigan is primed for a setback after winning its first national title since 1997. Losing 16 starters is a huge hurdle for the team, most of whom are in high-impact positions. Some claim that the closer you get to the football, the more damage you can cause or prevent. The Wolverines lose highly projected NFL draftback prospect JJ McCarthy, top running back Blake Corum, five offensive linemen and three along the defensive front. Add in big games against Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and USC and we could be in for three losses.

Big 12 makes two teams reach the playoffs

In my opinion, Utah and Kansas State are above the pack in the Big 12 this coming season. Texas Tech and Kansas could be poised for strong seasons, while Oklahoma State has been a consistent winner since Mike Gundy took over in Stillwater. Still, Utah quarterback Cam Rising and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson have the ability to be the deciding factor in close games.

Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes the Heismans final four after throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions for Colorado last season. That doesn't mean his team will eclipse eight wins, but it does mean he could have a strong enough campaign to warrant recognition.

Ohio State beats Oregon twice

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks have both struggled against elite competition, but it's rare to see the Buckeyes lose to a team twice in a season. That happened to Oregon last year when the Ducks fell to Washington in the regular season and the Pac-12 championship. The year before, Oregon was blown out 49-3 by Georgia. The team must prove it can beat the elite competition before being given the benefit of the doubt.

