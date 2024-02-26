Sports
Bold pre-spring predictions for the 2024 college football season
The 2024 college football season may be the most anticipated season in recent memory. It will certainly be the case that in Austin, the Texas Longhorns (12-2) won a conference title and made their first-ever College Football Playoff.
This coming season, several coaches and players will have a change of scenery. Presumably most of those coaches and players have already found their next stop.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leaves Washington after taking the team to a national title game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is heading to the NFL, while Alabama legend Nick Saban will enjoy his first season of retirement.
With significant changes happening across the country, we could see a significant shake-up in the sport. Let's predict what could happen in the 2024 college football season.
You read that right. Oklahoma beats Alabama in Norman in November. The Crimson Tide have plenty to be excited about heading into the season, but development in Tuscaloosa has been on a downward trend in recent seasons. In contrast, the Oklahoma Sooners should peak in their penultimate game of the year. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold should hit his stride, while the Sooners' offensive line should be more cohesive at this point. And we all know what the team brings back on defense. Last season we called Kansas over Oklahoma. Well, Oklahoma beats Alabama.
Nebraska wins eight games
Nebraska hasn't had a winning record since 2016, when it went 9-4 before losing the Music City Bowl. Since then, the team has gone 4-8 three times, 5-7 twice, 3-9 in 2021 and 3-5 during the shortened season in 2020. That said, head coach Matt Rhule is a program builder. The Huskers go from 5-7 in his first season to eight wins in 2024.
Including postseason, Texas again wins 12
The Texas Longhorns won 12 games in head coach Steve Sarkisian's third year in Austin. They have the players to do it again. From the continuity at quarterback and the offensive line, with several players entering their third seasons as starters, to an impressive portal of four receivers, including tight end Amari Niblack, the Texas offense should be dangerous.
Ole Miss makes the playoff
It would have sounded grand this offseason ago, but Ole Miss appears poised to reach the College Football Playoff. The Rebels face a more than manageable schedule, aside from home games against Oklahoma and Georgia and a road trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. The rebels could gain ten victories. After adding what appears to be the most impactful portal class in the country, the team is a legitimate playoff contender.
Michigan loses three games
Michigan is primed for a setback after winning its first national title since 1997. Losing 16 starters is a huge hurdle for the team, most of whom are in high-impact positions. Some claim that the closer you get to the football, the more damage you can cause or prevent. The Wolverines lose highly projected NFL draftback prospect JJ McCarthy, top running back Blake Corum, five offensive linemen and three along the defensive front. Add in big games against Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and USC and we could be in for three losses.
Big 12 makes two teams reach the playoffs
In my opinion, Utah and Kansas State are above the pack in the Big 12 this coming season. Texas Tech and Kansas could be poised for strong seasons, while Oklahoma State has been a consistent winner since Mike Gundy took over in Stillwater. Still, Utah quarterback Cam Rising and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson have the ability to be the deciding factor in close games.
Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes the Heismans final four after throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions for Colorado last season. That doesn't mean his team will eclipse eight wins, but it does mean he could have a strong enough campaign to warrant recognition.
Ohio State beats Oregon twice
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks have both struggled against elite competition, but it's rare to see the Buckeyes lose to a team twice in a season. That happened to Oregon last year when the Ducks fell to Washington in the regular season and the Pac-12 championship. The year before, Oregon was blown out 49-3 by Georgia. The team must prove it can beat the elite competition before being given the benefit of the doubt.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/pre-spring-bold-predictions-2024-194024219.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Trek and Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at age 49
- Bold pre-spring predictions for the 2024 college football season
- Behrend men's volleyball sweeps Carlow, SUNY Poly
- Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu flaunts freckles and flawless skin, breaking beauty standards
- Precision Agriculture Market: Uncovering Growth Potential and Revolutionizing Agriculture
- Measles cases increase in Broward County – NBC 6 South Florida
- Chinese and Korean stocks weigh on Asian trade in ups and downs: markets fall back
- 'Star Trek' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49
- Luxury brands dress for expansion in the Philippines
- AT&T gives $5 to customers affected by cell phone network outages
- 'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49
- ASEPEK Indonesia asks Jokowi to take the drop in basic food prices seriously and not increase electricity tariffs