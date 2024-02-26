Women's tennis falls 7-2 to No. 36 RPI on Saturday night





Next game: to Bryn Mawr College 2-3-2024 | 11am March 02 (Sat) / 11am bee Bryn Mawr College History EDGEWATER, NJ (February 24, 2023) The Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team held its own against No. 36 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday afternoon, losing the match 7-2 at the Edgewater Tennis Club. The Ducks now fall to 1-12 after beating Stockton in the fall. RPI improves to 4-1. The Ducks are now 0-5 all-time against RPI. Stevens picked up a doubles victory when RPI led only 2-1 after the first set of matches. Junior Isabella Woman and freshmen Julia Gomes took an 8-6 victory on the third line. Senior Polina Odintseva and freshmen Lorena Piegas Nearly picked up another win for the Ducks on the second line, but fell 7-4 in a tiebreaker. Sophomore Anya Sharma picked up the only singles win for the home team when her opponent withdrew. Stevens led in three singles matches after the first set, as a sophomore Gomez Stephanie Untermeyer and freshmen Alex Dry each led 1-0, but lost in three sets. The rundown DOUBLE Lorna Flores Gonzalez/Nicole Ridenour (RPI) def. Stephanie Untermeyer / Alex Dry (SIOT), 8-2

Krisia Flores Gonzalez/Lina Krumpel (RPI) def. Lorena Piegas / Polina Odintseva (SIOT), 8-7 (7-4)

Julia Gomes / Isabella Woman (SIOT) final Masha Karach/Brooke Bauer (RPI), 8-6 SINGLES Nicole Ridenour (RPI) def. Stephanie Untermeyer (SIOT), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Lorna Flores González (RPI) def. Alex Dry (SIOT), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Lina Krumpel (RPI) beats. Polina Odintseva (SIOT), 6-3, 6-3

Krisia Flores González (RPI) def. Julia Gomes (SIOT), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Brooke Bauer (RPI) beats. Lorena Piegas (SIOT), 6-4, 6-1

Anya Sharma (SIOT) final Masha Karach (RPI) via WD For the opponents Around the MAC Freedom Next one: The Ducks will be back in action next Saturday when they visit Bryn Mawr. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be the first meeting between the teams. Appropriate links will be placed to stevensducks.com. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Women's Tennis

X: @lady_ducks

Instagram: @stevens_wtennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2024/2/24/womens-tennis-falls-7-2-to-no-36-rpi-saturday-evening.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos