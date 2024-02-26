U19 World Cup heroes return to Cricket Central





The six New South Wales Pathway players and head coach Anthony Clark returned to Cricket Central last week with the ICC U19 World Cup trophy and individual medals in tow, following their triumphant trip to South Africa.

Ryan Hicks, Tom Straker, Sam Konstas, Anthony Clark, Charlie Anderson, Harjas Singh and Rafael MacMillan // Jeremy Mosley Charlie Anderson, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Tom Straker and Harjas Singh, led by Clark, secured the U19 World Cup with a final victory over India, following on from the 2010 team led by Mitch Marsh and featuring fellow Blues Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa. Throughout the unbeaten run to the title, the six players produced several match-winning performances, including Strakers 6-24 against Pakistan, a best performance in U19 Cricket World Cup final history. Fast bowler Tom Straker said: Winning the World Cup, nothing has topped that in my cricketing career so far. All of us NSW guys have known each other for the last four or five years, some even longer, which makes the experience even more special. Our relationships extend beyond the cricket field, I trust them as friends, so it was really good to win the tournament with them. Five of the players will now gain valuable red-ball experience in a three-day encounter against Victoria at Melbourne's Junction Oval. Konstas, who hit 26 and 35 in his second Sheffield Shield match against Victoria last week after making his first-class debut in November, will miss the trip. Clark, assisted by David Freedman, Alex Kemp and physiotherapist Ryan Farrell, who was also part of the backroom staff in South Africa, takes charge of the U19 side in a first match of its kind for NSW. Australia U19 World Cup head coach Anthony Clark said: The players will cherish their experience in South Africa for the rest of their lives. We were fortunate to have strong club cricket links among our pathways here in NSW, in addition to the high quality support staff that the boys get access to. It's been a big year for the boys, from going to England and taking part in our Nationals where the boys played well in Albury. As a group they get along so well and it's fun to see them get rewards and build close friendships. Five of our six World Cup winners will be part of a 12-player U19 NSW team that will take on Victoria in a red ball match at Junction Oval from tomorrow, February 27. This match is a first for Cricket NSW and another example of our desire to provide opportunities for our Pathway programs. U19 male NSW side will face Victoria at Junction Oval from February 27 to 29 Bailey points

Charlie Anderson

Luke Callanan

Cameron Frendo

Ryan Hicks

Trystan Kennedy

Rafael MacMillan (c)

Jake Scott

Addison Sherriff

Harjas Singh

Tom Strakker

Cameron Tunks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/news/3912112/u19-world-cup-heroes-return-to-cricket-central The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos