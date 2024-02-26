China weathers challenges in title defense at table tennis team worlds | Sport

Members of Team China pose with the trophy during the men's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea, February 25, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

BUSAN, South Korea – China's title defense op the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championshipswhich concluded on Sunday in Busan did not come as a surprise to many people, but it was not all plain sailing.

On the women's side, China faced major challenges from the very beginning as the reigning champions survived a complete thriller in their first group match against India, where the players boast a distinctive playing style.

World number one Sun Yingsha suffered her first defeat in a team event against 155th-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee, who has a paddle equipped with anti-spin rubber on her backhand, meaning she can block opponents' spin can chop and neutralize.

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates his goal in the match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA )

China regained their supremacy from then on, reaching the final without dropping a set, but were once again on the brink of defeat in their final match against arch-rivals Japan, who had already fallen to China four times in a row at the final hurdle before the Busan. event.

Amid an electrifying atmosphere in a packed Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, China weathered the storm with Sun's second win of the evening and Chen's redemption in the decider against 15-year-old prodigy Miwa Harimoto.

“It will be the most memorable for me, apart from the Olympics,” Chen said with great relief.

Chen Meng of China returns to Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final match between China and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

The title clash was also a chance for China to observe their biggest rivals at the Paris Olympics, while the three Japanese rowers taking the field, Harimoto, Hina Hayata and Miu Hirano, will compete in the women's team event in Paris.

Ma Lin, head coach of the Chinese women's team, said: “We defended the title while discovering some problems at the right time to make improvements in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.”

Fan Zhendong of China returns to Alexis Lebrun of France during the men's team final between China and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 25, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

For the Chinese men's team, the biggest challenge came in the semi-final against hosts South Korea, as the defending champions came from behind twice for a hard-fought win.

Without conceding a set for their semi-final action, China were pushed to the limit, with Fan Zhendong scoring two points to rescue his team from the brink of defeat, and Wang Chuqin making up for his earlier loss with a win over row in the fifth. set.

“The nerve-wracking semi-final against South Korea was memorable, and we haven't felt such pressure for years,” said Wang Hao, head coach of the Chinese men.

“This title is a huge recognition for us and will increase our confidence in our preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris,” he added.

China's 11th consecutive and 23rd Swaythling Cup came at an emotional time as table tennis legend Ma Long said this would be his final World Cup appearance.

China's Ma Long returns to France's Simon Gauzy during the men's team final match between China and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 25, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

“I think this can be considered the last event of my World Cup journey. It is a perfect ending to end this journey with this victory. Every World Cup is memorable for me, but this is especially unforgettable,” said the reigning Olympic champion.

Apart from China's double titles, several sides ended their long wait to return to the podium in the tournament.

With 17-year-old pen holder Felix Lebrun showing stunning form, France reached the men's final for the first time since 1997, while the country's women took their first medal in 33 years. Combining experience and vitality, Chinese Taipei defeated former runners-up Germany to take their first medal in a decade.

While eight group leaders took the quarter-finals of the women's event, Denmark emerged as surprise quarter-finalists after eliminating a Slovenian side led by Darko Jorgic.

The Busan event also served as a qualifier for the Paris Olympics as five women's and six men's teams secured their Olympic berths.

Felix Lebrun (right) of France greets Wang Chuqin of China after their match during the men's team final between China and France during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 25, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

This was the first time that South Korea hosted the World Table Tennis Championships, coinciding with the centenary of the introduction of table tennis in the country.

“This event has the power to inspire. It is more than just a competition; it symbolizes unity and the collective celebration of our shared love of table tennis,” said ITTF President Petra Sorling.

Organizers added that they hoped the table tennis team worlds would leave a lasting legacy in Busan.

“Now that the activation program is underway, there will be a legacy after this event and everyone will dream and think about table tennis after seeing it in the city but also here at the venue,” Sorling noted.

For Ryu Seung-min, co-chairman of the event's organizing committee, Busan is a very passionate table tennis city.

“After these World Championships, we will organize a number of different international events in the future. We are also making some investments in youth development here and local infrastructure,” the South Korean table tennis legend added.