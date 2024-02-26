By-election drama, BOE conference, Cricket: Sunday UK Briefing

(Bloomberg) — Hello again. This is what we talked about going into the new week.

The Big Vote: It's another midterm election week, but with a twist. This time around, Labor is set to lose a seat in parliament after withdrawing support from its candidate in Rochdale over allegedly anti-Semitic comments. Meanwhile, former deputy Tory party leader Lee Anderson was suspended on Saturday over his claim to be mayor of London Sadiq Khan is controlled by Islamists.

The big speakers: The next interest rate decision is a few weeks away, but we'll have updated commentary from Bank of England officials this week. Central bankers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, will attend the banking research conference, known as BEAR, on Monday and Tuesday. Research director Huw Pill, whose most recent comments suggested a rate cut is still months away, will end the week with a speech at Cardiff University on Friday.

The big report: A year-in-the-making study into housing in England, Scotland and Wales by the Competition and Markets Authority will be published on Monday. It is likely to focus on the use of land banks and how planning regulations can affect competition in the sector and the delivery of new homes. In addition, Katherine Griffiths reports that a new intergovernmental panel led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will focus on how to boost investment by cutting red tape.

The big meeting: G-20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Sao Paulo on Wednesday and Thursday. The impact of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East on the global economy and on the G-20 itself will be among a number of controversial topics.

The big reversal: London's Heathrow Airport may suspend plans to add a third runway and explore other options to handle more passengers, the Sunday Times reported. The airport, where passenger numbers rose about 29% to 79.2 million last year, could increase the use of buses to take passengers to their planes. The third runway plan for Heathrow has been thwarted for years by legal challenges and opposition from local residents. Heathrow says no decision has been made yet.

The big wins: Aston Martin, James Bond's iconic sports car maker, will be under pressure to present a turnaround plan after years of losses when it reports results on Wednesday. The company's large debt pile and bloated cost structure could make it an uphill climb. Other notable earnings include brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday and Italian drinks maker Campari on Tuesday.

The big party: Finally there is an evening when political differences can be put aside in pursuit of a common goal: choosing the best kebab. And that evening is Tuesday, at the 12th British Kebab Awards, which will reward excellence in a sector worth more than €2.2 billion to the economy.

The great collapse: It's not over yet, but the England cricket team has likely squandered a potential comeback after last week's big loss to India. A second-innings collapse on Sunday suppressed England's chance to make India a formidable target, and the home side soon got the blow at the stumps. India need another 152 runs on Monday, with all wickets intact, to win the match and the series.

ICYM our big take: The world is losing the battle against malaria, a disease that is taking a devastating toll in Asia and Africa and emerging in developed countries like the US. Bloomberg reporters Anna Edney and Michelle Fay Cortez look at how a change in malaria control nets, which provided cheap and lasting protection against the disease more than a decade ago, has had deadly consequences.

And finally, Robert Pickering, former CEO of private investment bank Cazenove, joins hosts Francine Lacqua and David Merritt on the In the City podcast to complain that too much regulation is getting in the way of attracting top talent in a hot global market stands. Pickering also discusses his book Blue Blood: Cazenove in The Age of Global Banking and reflects on the changes he has seen in the city.

